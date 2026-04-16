Six-Week Container Spot Rate Rally Runs Out of Steam

The six-week rally in global container freight rates has come to an end, with the latest reading from the Drewry World Container Index (WCI) showing a 3% decline to $2,246 per 40-foot container.

The pullback follows a sharp run-up driven by rising bunker fuel costs in the wake of late-February disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict. After weakening through January and early February, rates surged as oil markets reacted to supply shocks linked to instability around the Strait of Hormuz. That momentum has now reversed.

Across the major east–west trades, spot rates softened. Shanghai–New York rates fell 3% to $3,552 per FEU, while Shanghai–Los Angeles dropped 3% to $2,810.

Drewry said carriers are already moving to manage capacity on the Transpacific, with nine blank sailings scheduled for next week. At the same time, some lines have announced Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) of roughly $2,000 per container effective May 1, suggesting an effort to stabilize pricing ahead of the summer shipping season.

On Asia–Europe routes, the trend was similarly weaker. Rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam declined 3% to $2,229 per FEU, while Shanghai to Genoa slipped 2% to $3,343. Unlike the Transpacific, capacity discipline has been more limited, with only one blank sailing announced so far—pointing to looser supply conditions on the trade.

Additional cost pressures may still be building beneath the surface. Israeli carrier ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has announced a new bunker factor of $850 per container effective May 1, reflecting elevated fuel costs that could filter back into freight pricing.

For now, Drewry expects rates to remain relatively stable in the near term, with volatility likely subdued until the new surcharges take effect.

But the broader geopolitical backdrop continues to cast a long shadow over the market.

The U.S.-led naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping has disrupted vessel movements across the Gulf, with multiple ships reportedly turned back. The resulting strain on global oil supply chains has pushed energy prices higher—raising operating costs for carriers and increasing the risk of further supply chain disruptions.

Drewry warned that if negotiations fail to ease tensions, shippers should brace for deteriorating schedule reliability, potential port omissions, longer transit times, and renewed upward pressure on freight rates.