Here’s A List Of Gulf Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Iran War

By Dylan Griffiths and Carlos Caminada

Updated on Apr 11, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Dozens of refineries, oil fields, gas plants, ports and other energy infrastructure have been damaged by missile and drone strikes, six weeks since the war began.

Senior US and Iranian officials are meeting in Islamabad to try to find a resolution to the conflict that has choked off a swath of oil and gas supply to global markets and left the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut. The more damage that occurs, the more difficult it will be for energy markets to return to normal.

A ceasefire was announced on April 7 US time — or early April 8 in the Middle East. On April 9, Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency reported extensive “recent attacks” but didn’t specify timelines. At least some of the incidents appeared to predate the ceasefire. Iran has said that Israeli attacks on Lebanon breached the terms of the accord.

Here is a list of some of the Middle East’s most important energy facilities that have been hit or disrupted during the conflict. Some sites have restarted after being temporarily shut, but the operational status of others remains unclear.

This story updates to reflect an April 9 statement from the Saudi Press Agency, adding assets not previous listed. Specifically: Satorp and Riyadh oil refineries, Ju’aymah gas-processing, the Manifa and Khurais oil-production facilities, and the East-West pipeline.

Oil Refineries:

Ruwais , UAE: One of the biggest refineries in the world suffered multiple fires caused by falling debris from air-defense interception, Abu Dhabi’s government said April 5.

, UAE: One of the biggest refineries in the world suffered multiple fires caused by falling debris from air-defense interception, Abu Dhabi’s government said April 5. Ras Tanura , Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco temporarily halted operations at the kingdom’s largest crude processing plant — with 550,000 barrels a day of capacity — after a drone attack in the first few days of the war. The facility has since been restarted.

, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco temporarily halted operations at the kingdom’s largest crude processing plant — with 550,000 barrels a day of capacity — after a drone attack in the first few days of the war. The facility has since been restarted. Samref , Saudi Arabia: A drone fell on the refinery that’s half owned by Exxon Mobil Corp. on March 19.

, Saudi Arabia: A drone fell on the refinery that’s half owned by Exxon Mobil Corp. on March 19. Satorp , Saudi Arabia: Units halted at the 460,000 barrels a day refinery that’s 62.5% owned by Aramco and 37.5% by TotalEnergies after incidents on April 7-8

, Saudi Arabia: Units halted at the 460,000 barrels a day refinery that’s 62.5% owned by Aramco and 37.5% by TotalEnergies after incidents on April 7-8 Riyadh , Saudi Arabia: SPA on April 9 said that the 120,000 barrels a day plant was one of several that has been attacked “directly affecting exports of refined products to global markets.”

, Saudi Arabia: SPA on April 9 said that the 120,000 barrels a day plant was one of several that has been attacked “directly affecting exports of refined products to global markets.” Bapco Energies , Bahrain: The 400,000 barrel-a-day plant was damaged in an attack last month and declared force majeure on operations that had been impacted.

, Bahrain: The 400,000 barrel-a-day plant was damaged in an attack last month and declared force majeure on operations that had been impacted. Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. , Bahrain: Some operational units caught fire after drone attacks April 5.

, Bahrain: Some operational units caught fire after drone attacks April 5. Kuwait National Petroleum Co. and Petrochemical Industries Co. facilities suffered significant damage as emergency and fire response teams worked to contain conflagrations at several sites, KPC said April 5. Those attacks followed hits on KPC’s headquarters.

and facilities suffered significant damage as emergency and fire response teams worked to contain conflagrations at several sites, KPC said April 5. Those attacks followed hits on KPC’s headquarters. Mina Al-Ahmadi , Kuwait: A drone attack caused fire in a number of operational units on April 3. The refinery had also been hit on two consecutive days last month, which had shut some units.

, Kuwait: A drone attack caused fire in a number of operational units on April 3. The refinery had also been hit on two consecutive days last month, which had shut some units. Mina Abdullah , Kuwait: A fire at the plant was extinguished following a March 19 attack.

, Kuwait: A fire at the plant was extinguished following a March 19 attack. Lanaz, Iraq: Operations were suspended at the plant in the northern city of Erbil last month after a fire caused by a drone strike, Reuters reported, citing unidentified provincial officials.

Gas Facilities

Ras Laffan , Qatar: QatarEnergy said LNG facilities were hit by Iranian missiles, triggering fires that caused extensive damage, including to Shell Plc’s gas-to-liquids plant. QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on some long-term supply contracts.

, Qatar: QatarEnergy said LNG facilities were hit by Iranian missiles, triggering fires that caused extensive damage, including to Shell Plc’s gas-to-liquids plant. QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on some long-term supply contracts. Habshan , UAE: Abu Dhabi suspended operations at the country’s largest natural gas processing facility earlier this month following an attack that sparked a fire.

, UAE: Abu Dhabi suspended operations at the country’s largest natural gas processing facility earlier this month following an attack that sparked a fire. South Pars , Iran: Israel attacked facilities at Iran’s giant gas field March 18, with fires causing some units to be taken out of production, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

, Iran: Israel attacked facilities at Iran’s giant gas field March 18, with fires causing some units to be taken out of production, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Isfahan , Iran: A gas pressure-regulation station and an associated administrative building were targeted in central Isfahan province in US–Israeli attacks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

, Iran: A gas pressure-regulation station and an associated administrative building were targeted in central Isfahan province in US–Israeli attacks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Shah , UAE: Operations were suspended after an Iranian drone attack on March 16 caused a fire at the massive natural gas field.

, UAE: Operations were suspended after an Iranian drone attack on March 16 caused a fire at the massive natural gas field. Das Island LNG , UAE: Abu Dhabi plant in the Persian Gulf was operating at low levels due to inability to export via the Strait of Hormuz.

, UAE: Abu Dhabi plant in the Persian Gulf was operating at low levels due to inability to export via the Strait of Hormuz. Ju’aymah, LPG, Saudi Arabia: Affected by fires, impacting exports of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas liquids, Saudi Press Agency reported April 9.

Oil Production/Flows

East-West pipeline , Saudi Arabia. Drone attack this week targeting pumping station on the conduit that links oil facilities on the Persian Gulf Coast to Yanbu on the Red Sea cut flows by 700k b/d

, Saudi Arabia. Drone attack this week targeting pumping station on the conduit that links oil facilities on the Persian Gulf Coast to Yanbu on the Red Sea cut flows by 700k b/d Majnoon , Iraq: The oil field in the south of the country was targeted by an attack, according to a statement from Iraq’s Oil Ministry, which didn’t provide any additional details.

, Iraq: The oil field in the south of the country was targeted by an attack, according to a statement from Iraq’s Oil Ministry, which didn’t provide any additional details. Shaybah , Saudi Arabia: The 1 million barrel-a-day field in the kingdom’s east has been repeatedly targeted by multiple drones. No damage has been reported.

, Saudi Arabia: The 1 million barrel-a-day field in the kingdom’s east has been repeatedly targeted by multiple drones. No damage has been reported. Manifa production facility, Saudi Arabia: SPA said April 9 that the targeting of the facility resulted in a reduction of about 300,000 barrels a day of its production capacity.

production facility, Saudi Arabia: SPA said April 9 that the targeting of the facility resulted in a reduction of about 300,000 barrels a day of its production capacity. Khurais, production facility, Saudi Arabia: Targeting of Khurais led to a reduction of 300,000 barrels a day of its production capacity.

Bushehr, Iran: A projectile struck the grounds of the Bushehr nuclear power plant March 27, Iran’s Fars news agency reported, adding preliminary assessments indicated no damage to any section of the facility. The plant had also come under attack previously.

Aluminum Plants

Al Taweelah , UAE: Emirates Global Aluminium said March 28 that it sustained “significant damage” at its site at the Khalifa Port industrial zone in Abu Dhabi following Iranian attacks.

, UAE: Emirates Global Aluminium said March 28 that it sustained “significant damage” at its site at the Khalifa Port industrial zone in Abu Dhabi following Iranian attacks. Alba , Bahrain: Aluminium Bahrain said it was assessing the extent of damage to its facility after an Iranian attack.

, Bahrain: Aluminium Bahrain said it was assessing the extent of damage to its facility after an Iranian attack. Mobarakeh, Iran: Mobarakeh Steel Co. completely halted production after attacks caused damage and destroyed key units, Iran’s state-run Nour News reported April 2, citing a company statement.

Yanbu , Saudi Arabia: Loadings at the key Red Sea port resumed March 19 after a brief halt, following an Iranian attack. The facility has become crucial as the kingdom races to boost exports following the near standstill in the Strait of Hormuz.

, Saudi Arabia: Loadings at the key Red Sea port resumed March 19 after a brief halt, following an Iranian attack. The facility has become crucial as the kingdom races to boost exports following the near standstill in the Strait of Hormuz. Fujairah , UAE: The critical Emirati port outside Hormuz has been periodically shut by drone strikes, impacting flows of both crude and fuels.

, UAE: The critical Emirati port outside Hormuz has been periodically shut by drone strikes, impacting flows of both crude and fuels. Jebel Ali , UAE: DP World has previously suspended operations at the key container port in Dubai as a precautionary measure.

, UAE: DP World has previously suspended operations at the key container port in Dubai as a precautionary measure. Khor Fakkan , UAE: Debris caused by air defense interception fell on the port on April 5, causing a fire that authorities brought under control.

, UAE: Debris caused by air defense interception fell on the port on April 5, causing a fire that authorities brought under control. Sohar , Oman: the port has resumed operations after being shut after the area was hit by drones.

, Oman: the port has resumed operations after being shut after the area was hit by drones. Mina Al Fahal , Oman: Crude export terminal resumed operations on March 12 after being closed as a precautionary measure.

, Oman: Crude export terminal resumed operations on March 12 after being closed as a precautionary measure. Salalah , Oman: The port suspended operations after an attack March 28, according to Inchcape Shipping Services. Oman said it was investigating the source and motive of the strike as no one claimed the attack. The facility has also previously been hit.

, Oman: The port suspended operations after an attack March 28, according to Inchcape Shipping Services. Oman said it was investigating the source and motive of the strike as no one claimed the attack. The facility has also previously been hit. Khalifa Bin Salman , Bahrain: Maersk’s APM Terminals unit said March 12 it suspended operations at the port.

, Bahrain: Maersk’s APM Terminals unit said March 12 it suspended operations at the port. Shahid Haghani, Iran: US-Israeli strikes targeted the port in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on April 1.

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