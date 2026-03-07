gCaptain-logo
STS080-733-021 Kuwait City, Al Burqan Oil Field, Kuwait November 1996, NASA Photo ID STS080-733-21

"The Al Burqan Oil Field, , can be seen in this north-looking view. The country of Kuwait possesses about one-fifth of the world’s oil reserves. To the north of the Al Burqan Oil Field, Kuwait City is discernible. New pivot-irrigation fields (dark circular features) developed since the end of the Gulf War are visible to the west (left) of the city. Oil refineries and large tanker facilities are discernible along the Persian Gulf coast." NASA Photo ID STS080-733-21

Kuwait Declares Force Majeure Due To Middle East Conflict

Reuters
Total Views: 59
March 7, 2026
Reuters

March 7 (Reuters) – Kuwait has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput after the ongoing attacks by Iran against the country and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday.

The cuts are another disruption for the global energy industry because of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, as oil and gas storage at facilities in the Middle East Gulf rapidly fill. Oil fields in Iraq have already cut production and Qatar declared force majeure on its huge volumes of gas exports, while the United Arab Emirates is most likely to cut next.

Kuwait’s output reduction was after “Iranian threats to safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz” and part of its “risk management and business continuity strategy,” KPC said in a statement. The national oil company did not say by how much it had reduced output.

In February, Kuwait produced around 2.6 million barrels per day of crude oil. 

The adjustment was strictly precautionary and would be reviewed as the situation develops, KPC said, and it remained ready to restore production levels once conditions allow.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has already spilled beyond Iran’s borders, as Tehran has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. military installations and Israel has launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah fired across the border.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Stephanie KellyEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

