Advertise Forum Jobs
Shipping Cruise Ships Ports Shipbuilding Defense Accidents Piracy
lng ship bunkering in fog

lng ship bunkering in fog. Photo by VladSV / Shutterstock.com

Germany To Build LNG Terminal ‘ASAP’ to Reduce Russian Gas Dependence

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 5, 2022

By Stefan Nicola (Bloomberg) Germany is partnering with Nederlandse Gasunie NV and RWE AG to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in the country as Europe’s biggest economy tries to wean itself off Russian energy imports.

The country’s state-owned KfW bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with the two energy firms to build an LNG terminal in the northern port city of Brunsbuettel, the German economy ministry said Saturday. While Gasunie will operate the facility, the German government will own half of it via KfW.

“It’s necessary to reduce dependence on Russian imports as soon as possible,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an emailed statement.

The move signals that Europe sees the invasion of Ukraine as a turning point and wants to finally address its longstanding addiction to Russian energy. Germany relies on the country for more than half its natural gas, and a decision to phase out nuclear power before enough renewable capacity has been built to replace it has left the country particularly vulnerable.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed last month to expand the country’s LNG infrastructure, just days after shelving a $11 billion pipeline project to bring Russian gas to Europe. Berlin is also bolstering gas and coal storage, and pushing for a faster rollout of renewables. 

The Brunsbuettel terminal will have an annual regasification capacity of 8 billion cubic meters, and the companies plan to eventually upgrade the site to process hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia, which can be produced with renewable-energy sources. The goal is to set up the terminal as “quickly as possible,” according to the statement.

By Stefan Nicola © 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

germany
LNG
lng terminal
russia sanctions
Back to Main

Related Articles

Ports

Ships Sail For South African Coal After Russia Sanctions

By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) Europe’s surging demand for coal is reviving an infrequent trade lane for shipments from South African mines. The fossil fuel typically heads east from Richards Bay Coal...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 5489
Ports

West Coast Dockworkers to Refuse Russian Cargo Effective Immediately

U.S. West Coast dockworkers will refuse to work any Russian cargo in solidarity with Ukraine. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union’s Coast Longshore Division made the announcement on Twitter on...

March 3, 2022
Total Views: 2879
Russian Navy Fleet Anchored
Navy

Russian Navy Fleet Nears Port Of Odesa

By Marc Champion (Bloomberg) With a naval fleet reported near the Ukrainian city of Odesa and the city of Kherson taken, it’s increasingly clear that Russia’s invasion is gaining pace in...

March 3, 2022
Total Views: 5712