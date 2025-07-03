Transmarine and T. Parker Host Merge to Form U.S. Maritime Services Giant

Transmarine Navigation Corporation (TNC) and T. Parker Host (HOST) have announced a merger, creating what industry insiders are calling a “marine logistics powerhouse” with combined operations spanning both U.S. coasts and Hawaii.

The strategic partnership, effective July 1, unites TNC’s 85-plus years of expertise along the Pacific corridor with HOST’s century-old legacy on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts, significantly expanding the geographic footprint of both organizations.

“This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and the future of marine logistics,” said TNC Managing Director, Leslie Clements. “By uniting two organizations with deep expertise and proud histories, we’re building a stronger, more agile partner for our customers—one that’s equipped to meet the evolving demands of global trade.”

Transmarine, founded in 1938 and headquartered in Long Beach, California, operates in a dozen port cities along the Gulf Coast, West Coast, and Hawaii. The company has built its reputation as a leading U.S. tramp ship agency trusted by shipping industry firms to manage port call operations.

Meanwhile, HOST brings over 100 years of experience in ship agency, stevedoring, and terminal operations. Founded in 1923 as a family business in Newport News, Virginia, HOST has grown while maintaining its focus on customer success, trust, and transparency.

The companies have assured existing clients that the transition will be seamless, with no disruptions to current services or agreements, and existing points of contact remaining unchanged. The merger is expected to enhance capabilities through broader geographic reach, advanced technical resources, and expanded service offerings.

By integrating HOST’s technology, talent, and expertise with TNC’s established operations, the new partnership aims to accelerate market positions while maintaining the exceptional customer service that has been a hallmark of both companies.