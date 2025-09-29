T. Parker Host Strengthens Mississippi River Presence

T. Parker Host (HOST) has announced the acquisition of Impala Terminals Burnside, a strategic bulk facility located at Mile Marker 169 on the East Bank of the Lower Mississippi River. The facility has been immediately renamed Ascension Bulk Terminal.

The 230-acre multipurpose facility includes 190 acres available for future development, positioning HOST to support both current operations and long-term growth along the Lower Mississippi River. As part of the acquisition, HOST is investing $6 million in upgrades to the facility and equipment to expand capabilities and improve operations.

“Our investment in Ascension Bulk Terminal is a strategic step that solidifies our long-term presence in Louisiana and along the Lower Mississippi River,” said Adam Anderson, Chairman and CEO of T. Parker Host. “With more than 500 employees and over $200 million invested in the region, this investment underscores our commitment to supporting prosperity and growth in Ascension Parish, the surrounding communities, and the state of Louisiana.”

With this addition, HOST now operates three privately owned terminals in the region: United Bulk Terminals in Davant, LA; Avondale Global Gateway in Avondale, LA; and the newly acquired Ascension Bulk Terminal. The company also provides terminal and stevedoring services at Port Allen in Baton Rouge, LA. Together, these sites comprise more than 1,500 acres of terminal property, with over 1,000 acres available for future development.

The acquisition caps a significant growth period for HOST, following its earlier 2025 acquisition of Transmarine Navigation Corporation, which expanded the company’s agency operations to the West Coast and Hawaii. HOST has also acquired Impala Fleeting Burnside, which handles barge fleeting at the terminal.

The former Impala Terminals Burnside facility, previously owned by commodities group Trafigura, handles and stores coal, petroleum coke, bauxite, alumina, and other dry commodities.

Founded in 1923, T. Parker Host is a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. In 2023, the company relocated its headquarters to Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.