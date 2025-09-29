gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,467 members

Ascension Bulk Terminal aerial

Ascension Bulk Terminal. Photo courtesy T. Parker Host (HOST)

T. Parker Host Strengthens Mississippi River Presence

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 29, 2025

T. Parker Host (HOST) has announced the acquisition of Impala Terminals Burnside, a strategic bulk facility located at Mile Marker 169 on the East Bank of the Lower Mississippi River. The facility has been immediately renamed Ascension Bulk Terminal.

The 230-acre multipurpose facility includes 190 acres available for future development, positioning HOST to support both current operations and long-term growth along the Lower Mississippi River. As part of the acquisition, HOST is investing $6 million in upgrades to the facility and equipment to expand capabilities and improve operations.

“Our investment in Ascension Bulk Terminal is a strategic step that solidifies our long-term presence in Louisiana and along the Lower Mississippi River,” said Adam Anderson, Chairman and CEO of T. Parker Host. “With more than 500 employees and over $200 million invested in the region, this investment underscores our commitment to supporting prosperity and growth in Ascension Parish, the surrounding communities, and the state of Louisiana.”

With this addition, HOST now operates three privately owned terminals in the region: United Bulk Terminals in Davant, LA; Avondale Global Gateway in Avondale, LA; and the newly acquired Ascension Bulk Terminal. The company also provides terminal and stevedoring services at Port Allen in Baton Rouge, LA. Together, these sites comprise more than 1,500 acres of terminal property, with over 1,000 acres available for future development.

The acquisition caps a significant growth period for HOST, following its earlier 2025 acquisition of Transmarine Navigation Corporation, which expanded the company’s agency operations to the West Coast and Hawaii. HOST has also acquired Impala Fleeting Burnside, which handles barge fleeting at the terminal.

The former Impala Terminals Burnside facility, previously owned by commodities group Trafigura, handles and stores coal, petroleum coke, bauxite, alumina, and other dry commodities.

Founded in 1923, T. Parker Host is a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. In 2023, the company relocated its headquarters to Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Tags:

dry bulk
host
mergers and acquisitions
mississippi river
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,467 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Rows of containers are collapse on the M/V Mississippi, while berthed at Pier G at the Port Long Beach, California, September 9, 2025.
News

All Containers Recovered from Cargo Loss Incident at Port of Long Beach

The Unified Command has announced the successful recovery of all 95 containers that fell overboard from the vessel Mississippi at Pier G in the Port of Long Beach. The final...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 221
Climate Change Puts Nearly All Major Ports at Risk, Report Finds
Ports

Climate Change Puts Nearly All Major Ports at Risk, Report Finds

A new report released today by TT Club and engineering consultancy Haskoning reveals that nearly 90% of the world’s 3,700 major ports are currently exposed to damaging climate hazards, placing...

September 23, 2025
Total Views: 1042
Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles
Ports

East Asia Container Ports Dominate Global Efficiency Rankings as U.S. Lags

Global port performance has declined between 2020 and 2024 due to multiple disruptions including the Red Sea Crisis, Panama Canal challenges, and pandemic-related shocks, according to the fifth edition of...

September 22, 2025
Total Views: 632