CMA CGM Becomes Majority Owner of South America’s Largest Container Terminal Operator

French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM Group has completed its acquisition of a controlling 51% stake in Santos Brasil Participações S/A, marking a significant expansion of its terminal operations in South America.

The transaction, which closed on April 24, 2025, involved the purchase of approximately 47.9% of Santos Brasil shares. The acquisition, combined with the 3.1% shares previously acquired by a CMA CGM affiliate in September 2024, secures CMA CGM position as the controlling shareholder.

Santos Brasil operates South America’s largest container terminal, Tecon Santos, at the Port of Santos, which handles 40% of Brazilian container volumes. The terminal currently has a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs, with plans to expand to 3 million TEUs in the near future. The company also maintains eight strategic assets across Brazil, encompassing container, liquid, and vehicle handling facilities, along with logistics services.

“This significant investment reflects our commitment to strengthening our partnership with Brazil and supporting its growth in the coming years,” commented Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM Group.

The deal, valued at approximately $2 billion, is expected to lead to accelerated investments in Santos Brasil terminals, with the aim of increasing combined capacity and enhancing service quality for Brazilian exporters and importers. This acquisition aligns with CMA CGM’s global port development strategy and strengthens its position as a leading global multi-user terminal operator, with investments now spanning approximately 60 terminals worldwide.

Following the acquisition, CMA CGM, through CMA Terminals Atlantic SA, will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining outstanding shares of Santos Brasil.