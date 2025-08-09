gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,620 members

The Christophe de Margerie, an ice-class tanker fitted out to transport liquefied natural gas, is docked at the Yamal LNG facility in Arctic port of Sabetta, Yamalo-Nenets district, Russia March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova/File Photo

The Christophe de Margerie, an ice-class tanker fitted out to transport liquefied natural gas, is docked at the Yamal LNG facility in Arctic port of Sabetta, Yamalo-Nenets district, Russia March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova

Fourth Restricted Gas Ship Seen Near Sanctioned Arctic LNG Plant

Bloomberg
Total Views: 17
August 9, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Aug 9, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A fourth sanctioned liquefied natural gas tanker has arrived near Russia’s Arctic export plant, also subject to the US restrictions, as Moscow attempts to expand shipments of the fuel. 

The Christophe de Margerie was close to the Utrenniy terminal of the Arctic LNG 2 facility as of early Saturday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. 

Related News: EU Imposes First-Ever Sanctions On Yamal Gas Project Targeting ‘Christophe de Margerie’ LNG Carrier

The ice-class LNG vessel was sanctioned in January as part of the most aggressive restrictions imposed on Russia’s energy sector by Joe Biden’s administration as it prepared to depart. 

The Novatek PJSC-led Arctic LNG 2 is key for Russia’s ambitions to triple production of the super-chilled fuel by 2030. Those plans were upended by US restrictions from 2023 aimed at reducing the Kremlin’s revenue from energy sales following its invasion of Ukraine. 

The facility, located above the Arctic circle, ramped up gas production earlier this year and three sanctioned LNG tankers — the Iris, Voskhod and Zarya — appeared to have loaded cargoes since then. None of them appear to have found buyers, though, as the loaded vessels remain anchored in Russian waters. 

It’s also not guaranteed that Christophe de Margerie, which appears to be empty, will load fuel from Arctic LNG 2. The vessel previously served Yamal LNG, Russia’s biggest export facility for the fuel, which also operates in the Arctic region. That facility, also led by Novatek, isn’t under sanctions.   

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

arctic
arctic lng 2
Christophe de Margerie
russia lng exports
russia lng shadow fleet
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,620 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

nuclear icebreaker convoy
Shipping

South Korea to Launch Arctic Shipping Trials in 2026, Minister Says

South Korea will begin pilot operations on Arctic shipping routes next year as part of a strategic initiative to capitalize on increased commerce through the region, according to the country’s...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 609
Oil Tanker Bridge
Shipping

Trump Tariffs on Russia’s Oil Buyers Bring Economic, Political Risks

From punishing Brazil to trying to curb imports of fentanyl, U.S. President Donald Trump has wielded the threat of tariffs as an all-purpose foreign policy weapon.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 551
Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di icebreaker
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Monitors Unprecedented Chinese Icebreaker Flotilla Near Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is actively monitoring five Chinese research vessels operating in or near U.S. Arctic waters, marking the first time China has deployed this many icebreaking...

August 8, 2025
Total Views: 2024