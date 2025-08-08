gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,664 members

nuclear icebreaker convoy

A Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker escorts ships on the Northern Sea Route, July 14 2016. Photo credit: knyazev vasily / Shutterstock

South Korea to Launch Arctic Shipping Trials in 2026, Minister Says

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 8, 2025

South Korea will begin pilot operations on Arctic shipping routes next year as part of a strategic initiative to capitalize on increased commerce through the region, according to the country’s oceans minister Chun Jae-soo.

“We will begin pilot operations next year… and establish a team dedicated to the Arctic shipping route project within the government later this year to devise a mid- to long-term road map,” Chun said in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency.

Chun highlighted the growing international competition in the Arctic, particularly from Russia, China, and the United States.

The minister highlighted the urgency of South Korea’s plans in the region, stating that the country will run trial operations “as soon as possible” to avoid falling behind competitors as Arctic routes become navigable year-round earlier than many expected.

As part of this strategic initiative, the administration of President Lee Jae Myung has committed to relocating the oceans ministry to Busan by year-end, positioning the southeastern port city as a maritime hub for Korea’s anticipated Arctic expansion.

Tags:

arctic shipping
south korea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,664 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil Tanker Bridge
Shipping

Trump Tariffs on Russia’s Oil Buyers Bring Economic, Political Risks

From punishing Brazil to trying to curb imports of fentanyl, U.S. President Donald Trump has wielded the threat of tariffs as an all-purpose foreign policy weapon.

21 minutes ago
Total Views: 45
Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di icebreaker
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Monitors Unprecedented Chinese Icebreaker Flotilla Near Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is actively monitoring five Chinese research vessels operating in or near U.S. Arctic waters, marking the first time China has deployed this many icebreaking...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 420
Port Los Angeles container terminal
Shipping

U.S. Import Cargo Projected to Drop Over 5% in 2025 as Trump Tariffs Disrupt Global Trade

Import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is expected to end 2025 down 5.6% from 2024 levels as newly implemented tariffs create significant pressure on international trade, according to...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 229