South Korea to Launch Arctic Shipping Trials in 2026, Minister Says

South Korea will begin pilot operations on Arctic shipping routes next year as part of a strategic initiative to capitalize on increased commerce through the region, according to the country’s oceans minister Chun Jae-soo.

“We will begin pilot operations next year… and establish a team dedicated to the Arctic shipping route project within the government later this year to devise a mid- to long-term road map,” Chun said in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency.

Chun highlighted the growing international competition in the Arctic, particularly from Russia, China, and the United States.

The minister highlighted the urgency of South Korea’s plans in the region, stating that the country will run trial operations “as soon as possible” to avoid falling behind competitors as Arctic routes become navigable year-round earlier than many expected.

As part of this strategic initiative, the administration of President Lee Jae Myung has committed to relocating the oceans ministry to Busan by year-end, positioning the southeastern port city as a maritime hub for Korea’s anticipated Arctic expansion.