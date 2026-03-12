gCaptain-logo
U.S. Coast Guard Debunks Tankers Registering For U.S. Compliance

Watchstanders aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) observe the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard breaking ice in the Barents Sea Sept. 27, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Lori Ann LaRocco
Total Views: 218
March 12, 2026

The U.S. Coast Guard is quashing the latest rumor on tankers looking to reposition to the Atlantic and Pacific trades instead of staying in the Middle East.

Early on Thursday, in some tanker circles, there was chatter of tanker owners looking to register with the Coast Guard to be eligible to trade in the U.S.

“The Coast Guard is aware of this public reporting,” said a Coast Guard spokesperson. “However, we cannot verify this is happening.”

No registrations have been filed.

In order for foreign tankers to have the ability to transfer cargo in the U.S. they are subject to U.S. jurisdiction and have to meet administrative U.S. requirements.

“Tankers must hold a valid tank vessel response plan and certificate of financial responsibility; and a physical Certificate of Compliance exam to verify compliance with relevant U.S and international safety and security standards,” added the Coast Guard spokesperson. “Timelines to complete these requirements vary on a case-by-case basis.”

Energy bottlenecks are tightening fast on a global scale. In the United States, jet fuel on the west coast has seen a drop in South Korean exports. The country recently pulled back on exports as a result of energy self-preservation.

The United States may be energy efficient, but foreign tankers are not allowed to go port to port in the country. Only Jones-Act tankers can.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Thursday, the Trump administration is considering waiving the Jones Act for a limited period to ensure energy and agricultural shipments can move between U.S. ports.

“In the interest of national defense, the White House is considering waiving the Jones Act for a limited period of time to ensure vital energy products and agricultural necessities are flowing freely to U.S. ports,” said Leavitt.

The last time the Jones Act was waived was during Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
Jones Act
south korea
US
USCG

Related Articles

crowley jones act tanker berthed
News

U.S. Shipping Interests Say Jones Act Waiver Would Do Little to Lower Gasoline Prices

As the Trump administration considers temporarily waiving the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, commonly know as the Jones Act, to address surging fuel prices during the Middle East conflict, U.S. shipping interests...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 259
Norway Bars Its Ships From Hormuz as Attacks on Merchant Vessels Escalate
Shipping

Norway Bars Its Ships From Hormuz as Attacks on Merchant Vessels Escalate

Norway Bars Its Ships From Hormuz as Attacks on Merchant Vessels Escalate Norway has moved to prohibit its merchant fleet from entering the Strait of Hormuz, marking one of the...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 105
The crude oil tanker Stena Polaris sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Nov. 26, 2024.
Shipping

US Considers Easing Jones Act to Tame Spiraling Fuel Prices

The Trump administration plans to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports as it seeks to blunt surging oil and gasoline prices, according to people familiar with the matter. 

3 hours ago
Total Views: 277