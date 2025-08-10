gCaptain-logo
A sign warning people of mines is pictured at a closed off beach, in Odesa

A sign warning people of mines is pictured at a closed off beach, as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continues, in Odesa, Ukraine June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Three Killed On Ukraine’s Odesa Region Beaches By Unexploded Objects

Reuters
August 10, 2025

Aug 10 (Reuters) – Three swimmers were killed by unexploded objects in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region at two beaches where swimming has been banned, regional officials said on Sunday.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper said one man was killed in Karolino-Buhaz and another man and woman killed in nearby Zatoka, both down the coast from the regional capital.

“All of them were blown up by explosive objects while swimming in prohibited recreational zones,” he said in a statement.

“This once again proves that being in unchecked waters is fatally dangerous!!!” 

Related Article: Turkey Blocks UK Minehunters From Black Sea

The Black Sea region has long been a popular summer destination, but authorities have urged caution since Russia’s full-scale invasion left mines scattered near its coast.

Kiper said 32 areas have been deemed safe for swimming, and 30 of those are located in the city of Odesa.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

black sea
black sea mines
explosion
Odesa
Ukraine War
