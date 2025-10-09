Finland to Sign Agreement On Icebreakers for U.S. Coast Guard During White House Visit

After months of speculation about Finland constructing icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard a deal could come as early as today. Finland’s president Alexander Stubb said his country was poised to finalize an agreement during today’s meeting with President Trump at the White House.

“I will sign a memorandum of understanding on icebreaker cooperation with @potus. The memorandum lays the foundation for commercial agreements between the U.S. Coast Guard and Finnish companies,” Stubb posted on the platform X prior to arriving in the U.S. capital.

Several Finnish yards and engineering firms have reportedly been pitching their icebreaker prowess to the Trump administration for the past few months. Stubb today confirmed those direct contacts.

“The U.S. administration has held negotiations directly with companies. It is great that Finnish expertise is trusted,” his comments continued.

The Finnish leader is bringing the country’s prime minister Petteri Orpo along on the trip, further highlighting the close cooperation between the two countries. In March 2025 Stubb traveled to Mar-a-Lago on short notice meeting with Trump; a trip that included a round of golf during which the topic of Finnish icebreakers was discussed. Stubb emphasized the U.S. president’s role in reaching a deal.

“The cooperation benefits Finland and the United States. The agreement would not have been possible without President Trump,” he highlighted.

Under the deal Finland would construct four medium-sized Arctic Security Cutters (ASC) for the U.S Coast Guard. The Helsinki Shipyard, acquired by Canada’s Davie Shipbuilding in 2023, as well Rauma Marine Constructions, are suitable yards to build the vessels in a three-year time frame with delivery in 2028. Both Finnish yards have entered into partnerships with U.S. and Canadian partnerships in recent months.

U.S. shipyards would then leverage Finnish technology and experience to construct up to seven more vessels.

Davie Shipbuilding recently announced a $1bn investment in Texas for a U.S. icebreaker “factory”, while Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards announced a consortium with Canadian Seaspan Shipyards and Rauma. Finland’s leading icebreaker engineering and design firm Aker Arctic completes the cooperation package.

According to a U.S. official Davie would construct three Arctic Security Cutters, with four more going to Bollinger. The ASC complements the larger Polar Security Cutter (PSC) currently under construction at Bollinger.

In total the acquisition of 11 medium icebreakers is expected to cost $6.1bn. The U.S. Coast Guard received around $8.4bn in funding for renewal and expansion of its icebreaker fleet as part of Trump’s massive spending bill earlier this summer.