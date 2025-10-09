gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,139 members

China Honing Abilities for a Possible Future Attack, Taiwan Defense Report Warns

FILE PHOTO: A Navy miniature is seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

China Honing Abilities for a Possible Future Attack, Taiwan Defense Report Warns

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 8, 2025

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, Oct 9 (Reuters) – China is increasing military activities near Taiwan and honing its ability to stage a surprise attack, as well as seeking to undermine trust in the government with “hybrid” online warfare tactics, the island’s defense ministry said on Thursday.

Democratically-governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has faced increased military pressure from Beijing over the past five years, including at least seven rounds of major war games around the island since 2022.

“The Chinese communists have adopted routine grey zone harassment tactics, combined with joint combat readiness patrols, targeted military exercises and cognitive warfare, posing a comprehensive threat to us,” the defense ministry said in a report released every two years.

Grey zone refers to non-combat operations designed to put pressure on Taiwan such as coast guard patrols, damage to undersea cables and flying balloons.

China’s coast guard is expanding its activities around Taiwan and may in future take “aggressive containment measures” in concert with the military while rehearsing attack scenarios, the report said.

SHIFTING A DRILL TO AN ATTACK

Beijing is also using “hybrid warfare” to weaken people’s trust in the government and support for defense spending, and using artificial intelligence tools to weaken Taiwan’s cybersecurity and to scan for weak points in critical infrastructure, it added.

“Through both conventional and unconventional military actions, it aims to test its capabilities for attacking Taiwan and confronting foreign forces,” the ministry said.

China’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

China could also try to suddenly shift drills into active combat mode to catch Taiwan and its international supporters off guard, posing a significant threat to regional peace and security, Taiwan’s ministry added.

In recent years, China has been extensively using civilian roll-on/roll-off merchant vessels for military transport operations and continues to develop specialized equipment for beach landing operations, the ministry said.

MANIPULATING SOCIAL MEDIA

The report said China is using a “professional cyber army” to manipulate social media accounts and flood them with misinformation to sow division in Taiwanese society and weaken trust in the government.

Chinese state media outlets and collaborators have also worked to weaken the will to fight, it said.

The ministry added China has also been using deepfake technology to make videos and utilizing AI to “generate polarizing political rhetoric.”

China considers Taiwan President Lai Ching-te a “separatist.” Lai rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.

Taiwan’s government has embarked on a military modernisation program and pledged to spend 5% of GDP on defense by 2030.

The report was released one day before Lai gives his key national day speech. China last year held war games after that same event in what it said was a warning to “separatist acts.”

China’s last formal war games around Taiwan took place in April, though its warplanes and warships operate almost daily in the skies and waters close to the island.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kate Mayberry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
taiwan
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,139 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Pentagon’s Hegseth Okays US Navy Next-Generation Fighter, Sources Say
Defense

Pentagon’s Hegseth Okays US Navy Next-Generation Fighter, Sources Say

After months of delay, the Pentagon will select as soon as this week the defense company to design and build the Navy's next stealth fighter, a U.S. official and two people familiar with the decision said, it will be a multibillion-dollar effort for a jet seen as central to U.S. efforts to counter China.

October 7, 2025
Total Views: 2376
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis uses dynamic positioning to maintain its position near the Johns Hopkins Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Alaska
Defense

Coast Guard’s Newest Icebreaker Completes Inaugural Arctic Patrol

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) arrived in Seattle Friday after completing its 112-day inaugural patrol, marking a significant milestone for the service’s Arctic capabilities. The...

October 6, 2025
Total Views: 1204
U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser docks at a naval base near the entrance to the Panama Canal.
Defense

Hegseth Says He Has Every Authorization Needed For Caribbean Vessel Strikes

Oct 5 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he has every authorization needed for U.S. military strikes on vessels just off the coast of Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal drugs.  Hegseth...

October 5, 2025
Total Views: 827