Panama Canal Posts $5.7 bn in FY2025 Revenue, Transits Jump 19%

PANAMA CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) – The Panama Canal said revenues rose around 14.4% in its fiscal year 2025 to $5.7 billion, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

The canal also reported that vessel transits increased 19.3% year-on-year to 13,404 during the 12-month period, which ended on September 30.

Container and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segments drove revenue growth, while bulk carrier traffic continued to recover. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes fell short of expectations due to global freight market conditions, the statement said.

Authorities said the results leave the canal in a strong financial position ahead of planned investments starting in 2026 to expand capacity and maintain competitiveness.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.