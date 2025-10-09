gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,139 members

A CMA CGM containerships transits the Panama Canal

Photo: Panama Canal Authority

Panama Canal Posts $5.7 bn in FY2025 Revenue, Transits Jump 19%

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 8, 2025

PANAMA CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) – The Panama Canal said revenues rose around 14.4% in its fiscal year 2025 to $5.7 billion, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

The canal also reported that vessel transits increased 19.3% year-on-year to 13,404 during the 12-month period, which ended on September 30.

Container and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segments drove revenue growth, while bulk carrier traffic continued to recover. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes fell short of expectations due to global freight market conditions, the statement said.

Authorities said the results leave the canal in a strong financial position ahead of planned investments starting in 2026 to expand capacity and maintain competitiveness.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

panama
panama canal
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,139 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Tankers are lining up at Lake Maracaibo
Shipping

Shell Nears U.S. License to Export Venezuelan Gas to Trinidad

Shell Plc is preparing to resume preliminary work on a Venezuelan offshore gas field to supply neighboring Trinidad and Tobago, as its confidence grows that the Trump administration will issue a new license exempting the project from sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

10 hours ago
Total Views: 404
Demonstration vessel REIMEI
Shipping

Breakthrough in Methane Slip Reduction Bolsters LNG’s Maritime Decarbonization Pathway

As the maritime industry approaches a critical regulatory crossroads, significant technological advancements are strengthening LNG’s position as a viable transition fuel for shipping’s decarbonization journey. A major breakthrough in methane...

10 hours ago
Total Views: 303
The Maran Gas Syros conducts and LNG ship-to-ship transfer with the Woodside Jirrubakura
News

Hanwha Ocean Achieves First Ship-to-Ship LNG Transfer During Sea Trials

Hanwha Ocean has successfully completed the world’s first ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied natural gas between vessels undergoing sea trials. The innovative procedure eliminates the traditional requirement for LNG carriers...

12 hours ago
Total Views: 352