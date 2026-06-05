Panama Canal to Reduce Neopanamax Draft Limit as El Niño Concerns Mount

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) will reduce the maximum authorized draft for vessels transiting its Neopanamax locks beginning July 3, citing concerns over the potential development of El Niño conditions later this year.

Under the new measure, the maximum authorized draft for Neopanamax vessels will be reduced from 50 feet to 49.5 feet tropical fresh water (TFW), according to an advisory issued Thursday. The adjustment is part of the canal’s water management strategy aimed at preserving water resources amid uncertainty over future rainfall patterns.

“Considering the potential development of an El Niño phenomenon over the watershed in the upcoming months,” the ACP said it would implement the draft reduction while continuing to monitor lake levels and hydrological forecasts.

The move marks the first operational restriction announced by the canal this year, though it remains far less severe than the transit and draft restrictions imposed during the historic drought of 2023-2024 that disrupted global shipping and reduced vessel traffic through the waterway.

The announcement comes just weeks after canal officials said they did not anticipate transit restrictions through the end of 2026. In a May 18 statement, the ACP noted that Gatun Lake levels had been maintained at historically high levels and that the canal was continuing to accommodate 38 daily transits while implementing a range of water conservation measures.

Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales also signaled preparations for potential restrictions during a the “Containers Don’t Lie” Maritime Symposium in Washington this week, saying planners were reviewing draft rules months earlier than usual in anticipation of a possible El Niño event. He said moderate draft restrictions could be implemented as early as June as the canal seeks to avoid the severe congestion experienced during the last drought cycle.

The ACP has spent months preparing for the possibility of a return to El Niño conditions. Water-saving measures introduced in late 2025 include simultaneous lockages for smaller vessels, expanded use of the Neopanamax locks’ water-saving basins, deployment of interior lock gates to reduce water consumption, and the temporary suspension of hydroelectric generation at Gatun to prioritize water storage.

The announcement also comes as the Panama Canal is handling some of its heaviest traffic since emerging from the 2023-24 drought crisis.

According to BIMCO, vessel transits through the canal have increased 8% year-over-year in 2026 to an average of 38 vessels per day, driven largely by tanker traffic. Over the five weeks through mid-May, transits surged 16% from a year earlier as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz boosted demand for U.S. crude oil, LNG and refined products moving to Asia through the canal.

“The daily maximum capacity of the Panama Canal is around 36 to 40 transits, meaning it is currently operating close to maximum capacity,” BIMCO Shipping Analysis Manager Filipe Gouveia said last month.

The renewed concerns over the developing El Niño come amid forecasts from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center. NOAA currently maintains an El Niño Watch and projects an 82% probability that El Niño conditions will develop during the May-July period, rising to a 96% probability that the phenomenon persists through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2026-27.

NOAA’s latest outlook also indicates roughly a two-thirds probability that the event could strengthen to a strong or very strong El Niño by late 2026.

The Panama Canal serves as a critical artery for global trade, handling approximately 5% of world maritime commerce. The freshwater-dependent waterway relies on rainfall collected in Gatun and Alhajuela lakes to operate its lock system and also provides drinking water for more than half of Panama’s population.

While the six-inch draft reduction is expected to have only a limited impact on most vessels currently transiting the canal, the announcement underscores growing concern among canal officials that weather conditions could deteriorate later this year if El Niño develops as forecast.

The ACP said it will continue monitoring hydrological conditions and may announce additional operational adjustments if warranted.