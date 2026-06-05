Maritime Labor Coalition Renews Call to End Jones Act Waiver on Law’s 106th Anniversary

U.S. maritime labor leaders used the 106th anniversary of the Jones Act on Friday to renew calls for the Trump administration to end its emergency waiver program, arguing the policy undermines American mariners, domestic shipping companies, and broader efforts to rebuild the nation’s maritime industry.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, AFL-CIO Transportation Trades Department President Greg Regan and Secretary-Treasurer Shari Semelsberger praised the law as a cornerstone of U.S. maritime policy while sharply criticizing the administration’s ongoing Jones Act waivers tied to disruptions stemming from the conflict with Iran.

“As America’s largest transportation labor federation, representing thousands of maritime workers across the United States, we take this opportunity to recognize a piece of legislation that is integral in supporting the American maritime industry,” the labor leaders said.

The Jones Act requires cargo transported between U.S. ports to move on vessels that are built in the United States, owned by U.S. citizens, operated by U.S. companies, and crewed primarily by American mariners.

The statement comes as newly released Maritime Administration reporting provides the clearest picture yet of how extensively the waiver has been used since it was first issued in March. Records submitted by vessel operators show at least 88 foreign-flag voyages have been conducted under the waiver, carrying crude oil, gasoline, diesel, renewable diesel, fuel oil, fertilizer feedstocks, and other energy-related cargoes between U.S. ports.

The voyages included numerous shipments linking California refineries and fuel terminals, as well as movements connecting Gulf Coast energy hubs with markets on the East Coast, West Coast, and Puerto Rico.

The Trump administration initially issued a 60-day emergency Jones Act waiver in response to energy market disruptions following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, later extending the measure for an additional 90 days. The waiver allows foreign-flag vessels to transport certain energy and industrial commodities between U.S. ports that would normally be restricted to Jones Act-qualified vessels.

Labor leaders argue the measure has failed to achieve its stated goal of lowering fuel costs while weakening the domestic maritime sector.

“In reality, this misguided decision has no effect on the price of gasoline, but rather makes our homeland more vulnerable to national security threats and prioritizes foreign vessel operators over American maritime workers,” Regan and Semelsberger said.

The AFL-CIO statement adds to a growing coalition of maritime organizations opposing the waiver. The American Waterways Operators, Seafarers International Union, American Maritime Partnership, Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association, Offshore Marine Service Association, Transportation Institute, and several lawmakers have all urged the administration to terminate the exemption.

Critics argue the newly disclosed MARAD data reinforces concerns that the waiver has evolved beyond a narrowly targeted emergency measure. The filings show foreign-flag vessels carrying a broad range of commercial petroleum and industrial commodities, with many operators citing similar national security justifications related to energy security, fuel supply reliability, and market disruptions caused by the Iran conflict.

Opponents have also tied the debate to broader national security concerns, arguing repeated waivers undermine the cargo base needed to sustain U.S.-flag vessels, American shipyards, and the merchant mariner workforce at a time when Washington is simultaneously seeking to revitalize the maritime industrial base.

The criticism highlights a growing tension within the administration’s maritime agenda. While the White House has promoted efforts to expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity, strengthen sealift readiness, and restore American maritime dominance, labor groups and domestic operators contend that allowing foreign vessels to participate in domestic trades undercuts those objectives.

Supporters of the waiver, including some energy interests, maintain that additional shipping flexibility remains necessary to help manage supply disruptions and shifting trade flows resulting from the Middle East crisis.

Maritime labor organizations, however, continue to argue that broad waivers should be replaced by the traditional case-by-case approach authorized under existing law.

“Maritime labor is united in its commitment to revitalizing the domestic maritime workforce and restoring shipping dominance,” Regan and Semelsberger said. “That goal is jeopardized when the Jones Act is used as a scapegoat for rising prices at the gas pump, rather than protected as a pillar of the American maritime industry.”