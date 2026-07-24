Panama Canal Advances Energy Corridor Bid Process as Prequalification Phase Moves Forward

The Panama Canal Authority has completed the document submission phase for companies seeking to participate in the prequalification process for its proposed Energy Corridor, marking another step toward one of the canal’s most ambitious infrastructure expansions in decades.

The submission window closed on July 23, and canal officials will now evaluate the applications against legal, technical, and financial requirements outlined in the prequalification documents and subsequent amendments.

Once the review is complete, the authority will publish a list of prequalified companies eligible to move into the next stage of the process, which will include additional engagement and discussions with selected participants.

The Energy Corridor is a key component of the Panama Canal Authority’s long-term strategy to diversify its business beyond traditional lock transits while strengthening Panama’s position as a global logistics and energy hub.

“The proposal envisions developing capabilities that complement the Panama Canal while creating opportunities for companies to participate in strategic projects that contribute to Panama’s economic growth and competitiveness,” the authority said in announcing the latest milestone.

The prequalification process, launched on January 30, has followed the Panama Canal Authority’s concessions regulations. Since then, officials have conducted a clarification period, issued three amendments to the bidding documents, and received submissions from interested companies. Canal officials say the process is designed to ensure transparency and fair competition among qualified bidders.

Pipeline Project at the Center of Expansion Plans

At the heart of the initiative is a proposed 76-kilometer (47-mile) pipeline capable of transporting propane, butane, and ethane between Panama’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The system is expected to handle up to 2.5 million barrels per day while bypassing the canal’s locks entirely and requiring no freshwater as climate variability continues to challenge canal operations.

Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez has previously described the project as a strategic opportunity to capitalize on growing global demand for energy transportation.

The proposal has attracted interest from major energy companies, including ENEOS, Energy Transfer, ExxonMobil, Enterprise Products Partners, Chevron, Phillips 66, Targa Resources, and ONEOK, all of which participated in earlier market engagement sessions.

The Energy Corridor forms part of a broader infrastructure strategy that also includes new container terminals on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

Those projects aim to add between 5 million and 6 million TEUs of annual transshipment capacity while reinforcing Panama’s position as one of the world’s leading logistics hubs. The terminals are expected to require approximately $2.6 billion in investment and are projected to generate thousands of construction and permanent jobs.

The expansion program is part of the Panama Canal Authority’s Strategic Vision 2025-2035, an $8.5 billion investment plan that includes new logistics infrastructure, transportation improvements, and water projects designed to improve the canal’s long-term resilience.