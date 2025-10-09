Arctic Cargo Ship ‘Thamesborg’ Refloated AIS Data Show, Awaiting Company Confirmation 

Nearly five weeks after running around along Canada’s Arctic Northwest Passage, Dutch cargo ship Thamesborg appears to have been successfully refloated. The vessel’s operator, Wagenborg, had indicated that it would be attempting a refloat this week. The ice-class cargo vessel was en route from China to eastern Canada via the polar waters when it ran aground atop a shoal on September 6.

Early on October 8 Estonian icebreaker Botnica, Canadian tug Beverly M I, and Dutch freighter Silver Copenhagen all navigated into close proximity to Thamesborg. Based on AIS data the vessel began moving around 6:13 UTC. Canadian coast guard icebreaker Des Groseilliers was also on standby nearby.

AIS data shows the vessel has since moved three quarters of a nautical mile in close coordination with the rescue flotilla. Early on October 9 its speed was indicated at 2 knots.

AIS data showing cargo vessel Thamesborg under way nearly 5 weeks after running aground. (Source: Vesselfinder)

A company spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm the successful refloating of the vessel.

Thamesborg will likely undergo a thorough inspection before departing from the area. The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed during a press conference on Monday that it was conducting daily inspections using underwater vehicles to monitor for any form of oil spill or hazardous materials.

Thamesborg’s fuel tanks and cargo compartment remained intact with only the ballast tanks sustaining damage. According to Wagenborg the goal is for the vessel to travel out of the Arctic under its own power, with Botnica providing assistance if needed.

If confirmed by Wagenborg the successful refloating would complete stage 2 of the operation, which began with the emptying of the ballast tanks earlier this week. Stage 1 concluded last week with the offloading of 4,000 tonnes of cargo onto freighters Silver Copenhagen and Nunalik.



Stage 3 will include the inspection of the vessel and travel to a yet-to-be-determined port of refuge. Current ice conditions along the Northwest Passage remain very moderate with only some early winter ice forming allowing for departure in the direction of eastern Canada.