Arctic Cargo Ship ‘Thamesborg’ Refloated AIS Data Show, Awaiting Company Confirmation 

Early on October 8 Estonian icebreaker Botnica, Canadian tug Beverly M I, and Dutch freighter Silver Copenhagen all navigated into close proximity to Thamesborg. Based on AIS data the vessel began moving around 6:13 UTC. Canadian coast guard icebreaker Des Groseilliers was also on standby nearby.
AIS data shows the vessel has since moved three quarters of a nautical mile in close coordination with the rescue flotilla. Early on October 9 its speed was indicated at 2 knots.
A company spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm the successful refloating of the vessel.
Thamesborg will likely undergo a thorough inspection before departing from the area. The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed during a press conference on Monday that it was conducting daily inspections using underwater vehicles to monitor for any form of oil spill or hazardous materials.
Thamesborg’s fuel tanks and cargo compartment remained intact with only the ballast tanks sustaining damage. According to Wagenborg the goal is for the vessel to travel out of the Arctic under its own power, with Botnica providing assistance if needed.
If confirmed by Wagenborg the successful refloating would complete stage 2 of the operation, which began with the emptying of the ballast tanks earlier this week. Stage 1 concluded last week with the offloading of 4,000 tonnes of cargo onto freighters Silver Copenhagen and Nunalik.
Dutch operator Wagenborg will attempt to refloat its grounded cargo vessel Thamesborg this week, weather conditions permitting, the company announced during a press briefing. The vessel ran aground in the Canadian Arctic on September 6.
A month after running aground the Dutch cargo vessel Thamesborg remains aground atop a shoal along Canada’s Northwest Passage. Over the weekend an icebreaker, Botnica, arrived from Europe with a stop in Nuuk, Greenland after a nearly 3-week trip. The vessel is the fourth dispatched to aid in the recovery effort. Thamesborg was en route from Lianyungang, China to Baie-Comeau in eastern Canada when it ran aground on September 6.