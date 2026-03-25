Ukraine Drone Strike Reportedly Damages Russian Arctic Patrol Icebreaker ‘Purga’ at Vyborg Shipyard

A Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian port of Vyborg has reportedly damaged the Arctic patrol icebreaker Purga, a dual-role military vessel under construction for Russia’s FSB Border Service, with images showing the ship listing at berth.

The incident, which took place in Russia’s Leningrad region early on Wednesday, marks one of the few reported attacks targeting a specialized Arctic-capable vessel and highlights the growing reach of Ukrainian drone operations deep into Russian territory.

The Purga, a Project 23550 patrol icebreaker being built at Vyborg Shipyard for the Federal Security Service (FSB) Border Guard, sustained damage during the strike, according to Russian and Ukrainian-aligned reports. Photographs circulating on social media showed the partially completed vessel listing to one side in the harbor, suggesting hull or structural damage.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Russia’s defense ministry or the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), which oversees the project.

The vessel had been slated for completion with involvement from Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg, a key naval construction hub within USC. Previous plans called for the Purga to be transferred there for final outfitting before delivery to the FSB Border Service.

The Purga is one of a pair of modified Project 23550 vessels ordered for Russia’s border security forces, expanding on a design originally developed for the Russian Navy. These ships are intended to operate in harsh Arctic conditions while carrying significant combat capability.

Another angle of Purga listing at birth. (Photo via X/The War Journal)

Project 23550 vessels represent a hybrid class of “combat icebreakers,” combining icebreaking performance with naval armament. Designed to patrol Russia’s Arctic waters and secure the Northern Sea Route, they can navigate ice up to 1.7 meters thick and operate year-round across much of the Arctic Ocean.

The ships are typically equipped with a 76.2mm naval gun, heavy machine guns, and portable air defense systems. Depending on configuration, they can also carry cruise or anti-ship missiles, alongside a helicopter deck and hangar for aerial operations.

Russia has increasingly emphasized the strategic importance of the Arctic, both for energy development and as a key maritime corridor linking Europe and Asia. The Project 23550 class plays a central role in that strategy, bridging the gap between civilian icebreakers and traditional naval vessels.

The reported damage to the Purga comes as the lead ship of the class, the Ivan Papanin, which completed initial ice trials in the Arctic in 2025 entered into service with the Northern Fleet last year.

Originally laid down in mid-2020 and launched in October 2022, the Purga had been expected to enter service around 2024, though timelines had already faced delays.

The attack on Vyborg, if confirmed, would underscore Ukraine’s continued focus on disrupting Russian military and industrial infrastructure far from the front lines. Kyiv has not officially commented on the reported strike.

The extent to which the damage could delay the Purga’s completion remains unclear. Analysts say even limited structural damage to a vessel under construction could have knock-on effects for scheduling, particularly given the specialized nature of Arctic-capable hulls and onboard systems.

The incident also raises broader questions about the vulnerability of Russia’s shipbuilding facilities, particularly those involved in producing high-value naval assets tied to strategic regions such as the Arctic. Russia already faced a shortage in ice-class vessels for its oil and LNG industries.