Wagenborg to Attempt Refloat of Grounded ‘Thamesborg’ This Week Weather Permitting, Before Ice Window Narrows

Dutch operator Wagenborg will attempt to refloat its grounded cargo vessel Thamesborg this week, weather conditions permitting, the company announced during a press briefing. The vessel ran aground in the Canadian Arctic on September 6.

With the Estonian icebreaker Botnica arriving on scene over the weekend Wagenborg said that all resources and personnel required for a refloating are now on site.

Over the past two weeks 4,000 tons of cargo have been transferred from Thamesborg to freighters Silver Copenhagen and Nunalik, in an effort to lighten the ship. Additional cargo may be removed if necessary, the company stated.

The reloading completed phase one of the salvage operation and with the arrival of Botnica phase two is set to begin this week aimed at reducing the amount of ballast water in the damaged tanks and the subsequent attempt to refloat the vessel.

“Multiple ballast tanks were ruptured in the grounding, these tanks were empty before the grounding and are now filled with seawater taken on in the Northwest Passage,” David Solsbery, a spokesperson for Wagenborg, explained.

The incident site has experienced high winds and foggy conditions in recent weeks, posing a challenge to the crews requiring calm weather and seas to begin emptying of the ballast tanks. Conditions may be more favorable as the week progresses.

With Botnica on scene the company says it is adequately prepared to deal with any potential early winter sea ice. In addition, Thamesborg itself holds a 1A ice-class suitable for navigation in icy conditions. The current plan is for the vessel to travel out of the Arctic under its own power, with Botnica standing by to escort or tow the vessel. The company said it was working on confirming the intended port of refuge.

“That being said, questions have been raised regarding the onset of winter and the impact if the ship is not refloated before ice forms. All company resources and energy are currently being dedicated to ensuring the Thamesborg is successfully refloated prior to this window closing; we have contingency plans in place if this outcome does not materialize, but we will address that scenario only if and when faced with it,” the company elaborated further.

Some sea ice has begun to form to the south, north and west of the incident site, but at this time does not pose a hazard to the salvage operation.

“There are a few icebergs floating south of the ship’s position, about 100 nautical miles south,” said Kevin Tatryn, a Senior Ice Forecaster with the Canadian Ice Service. “The closest sea ice is actually in the McClintock Channel. That’s about 80 to 90 nautical miles to the west.”

Meanwhile the cause of the grounding remains undetermined with an investigation together with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada currently underway.

Wagenborg’s vessels have carried out over 50 transits of the Northwest Passage since 2016. The company emphasized that extensive planning precedes all its Arctic voyages and highlighted its use of low-sulfur marine gas oil, offering cleaner combustion and reduced emissions than heavier fuels.