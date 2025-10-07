gCaptain-logo
Damen signs with Chomex Marino for two next-generation Offshore Support Tugs 

October 7, 2025

New vessels to operate in Gulf of Mexico with Woodside Energy

Damen Shipyards Group and Chomex Marino signed a contract for the construction of two Damen Offshore Support Tugs (OST) 120. Damen has developed the vessels in response to the operational requirements of end-user Woodside Energy. The new vessels will play a key role in unlocking the potential of deepwater operations in Mexico.

Versatile vessels

The project began when Woodside was seeking tenders for a 15-year time charter contract for multipurpose offshore support vessels in the Gulf of Mexico. Chomex Marino, a longstanding partner of Damen, submitted the Damen design, which went on to win the tender with Woodside. Damen will build the vessels at the Albwardy Damen shipyard in the United Arab Emirates, the yard meeting Woodside’s robust HSSEQ, project management and risk management standards.

The new vessels will be 67 metres in length, have a beam of 18 metres, a bollard pull of 120 tonnes ahead and astern and 250m² of free deck space. The Damen OST 120 has been developed from the keel up as a highly versatile vessel capable of a wide range of activities in the offshore energy sector. 

Exceptional seakeeping capabilities 

Designed for exceptional seakeeping and strong DP2-performance in severe offshore conditions, the vessel is capable of safely handling mooring lines and cargo hoses, hose maintenance, tanker assistance during tandem offloading operations, ROV deployment, standby services, oil spill response as well as a wide range of supply and replenishment missions such as crew and bulk cargo transfers. A special feature of the OST 120 is the ability to store and transfer chemicals in-field, allowing Woodside to run their operations with one less chemical supply vessel and, as a result, a lower emissions footprint.

Positive impact for Mexico

“It has been a pleasure to work with Damen and we are grateful for a vessel design which satisfies the design requirements of both Woodside and Chomex Marino,” said Fausto Correa, General Manager of Chomex Marino. “With a 100% Mexican crew onboard these vessels, we look forward to seeing our new Damen OST 120 vessels in operation, making a positive impact to the Mexican maritime industry.”

Damen Shipyards’ Area Manager North America, Marnix Brouwer commented, “We are very excited to be working with our valued partners in what we anticipate will mark the introduction of a new class in offshore support, focused on versatility and operational efficiency. We foresee increasing demand for offshore tugs with a wider set of capabilities and are grateful to both Woodside and Chomex Marino for the opportunity to deliver a new solution to the industry.”

