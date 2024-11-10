gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,331 members that receive our newsletter.

The LNG carrier Ineos Insight arrives in the U.K. with the first cargo of American shale gas in Sept. 2016. Photo: Ineos

The LNG carrier Ineos Insight arrives in the U.K. with the first cargo of American shale gas in Sept. 2016. Photo: Ineos

EU’s Von der Leyen Suggests US LNG Could Replace Russian Supply

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 9, 2024

By Anna Shiryaevskaya and Katharina Rosskopf

Nov 8, 2024 (Bloomberg) —European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has an idea for reducing the bloc’s consumption of Russian liquefied natural gas: import more from America.

That’s among the subjects she mentioned during a recent phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, the head of the European Union’s executive arm said Friday. 

LNG “is one of the topics that we touched upon,” said von der Leyen. “We still get a whole lot of LNG via Russia, from Russia. And why not replace it with American LNG, which is cheaper, and brings down our energy prices.”

The US is already Europe’s biggest provider of LNG, but imports from Russia remain solidly in the second spot. EU officials are looking for ways to curb Moscow’s role as the war in Ukraine continues, even while Russian pipeline gas and LNG are largely outside of the scope of sanctions.

Von der Leyen was careful to point out that the conversation with Trump didn’t delve into too many details on LNG. “That is something where we can get into a discussion,” she said.

This year, western Europe has already bought more LNG from Russia than in all of 2023, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

While western sanctions have challenged Russia’s newest LNG export plant, Arctic LNG 2, no restrictions apply to shipments from the operational Yamal LNG plant. Shipments are primarily headed for France, Spain and Belgium. In part, that’s because of long-term supply contracts in place. 

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

arctic lng 2
LNG
russia sanctions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Aerial view of a ship drydock in South Korea
Shipping

Asia Investors Chasing Trump Bets Zero In on Trade War Winners

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Georgina McKay (Bloomberg) – Investors across Asia have ramped up bets on potential winners from Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House, fueling big jumps...

12 hours ago
Total Views: 551
2000th transit expanded panama canal
Shipping

Panama Canal Could Double the Number of Containers Transiting, Says Chief

By Marianna Parraga HOUSTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The Panama Canal Authority could double in coming years the number of containers that move through the commercial waterway that links the Pacific and...

13 hours ago
Total Views: 410
The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Shipping

CMA CGM’s Stellar Q3: Revenue Soars Amid Red Sea Rerouting and Market Resurgence

French shipping giant CMA CGM has posted impressive third-quarter results for 2024, reporting $15.8 billion in revenue—a notable 38.5% increase from Q3 2023—driven by strong demand in shipping combined with...

November 8, 2024
Total Views: 774
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,331 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.