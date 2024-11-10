EU’s Von der Leyen Suggests US LNG Could Replace Russian Supply

Nov 8, 2024 (Bloomberg) —European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has an idea for reducing the bloc’s consumption of Russian liquefied natural gas: import more from America.
That’s among the subjects she mentioned during a recent phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, the head of the European Union’s executive arm said Friday.
LNG “is one of the topics that we touched upon,” said von der Leyen. “We still get a whole lot of LNG via Russia, from Russia. And why not replace it with American LNG, which is cheaper, and brings down our energy prices.”
The US is already Europe’s biggest provider of LNG, but imports from Russia remain solidly in the second spot. EU officials are looking for ways to curb Moscow’s role as the war in Ukraine continues, even while Russian pipeline gas and LNG are largely outside of the scope of sanctions.
Von der Leyen was careful to point out that the conversation with Trump didn’t delve into too many details on LNG. “That is something where we can get into a discussion,” she said.
This year, western Europe has already bought more LNG from Russia than in all of 2023, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
While western sanctions have challenged Russia’s newest LNG export plant, Arctic LNG 2, no restrictions apply to shipments from the operational Yamal LNG plant. Shipments are primarily headed for France, Spain and Belgium. In part, that’s because of long-term supply contracts in place.
French shipping giant CMA CGM has posted impressive third-quarter results for 2024, reporting $15.8 billion in revenue—a notable 38.5% increase from Q3 2023—driven by strong demand in shipping combined with...
November 8, 2024
Total Views: 774
Why Join the gCaptain Club?
Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.