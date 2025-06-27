Tanker Captain Catches Crew Smuggling Drugs in Belgium

The MT Scot Bremen, a Maltese-flagged product tanker operated by Turkish shipping company Scot Tankers, has become the center of a narcotics investigation after the vessel’s Master discovered crew members concealing suspected contraband off the Belgian coast.

The incident began on June 20 when the vessel arrived off Ostend, Belgium, following a voyage from Brazil’s Port of Pecem. While awaiting pilot boarding at anchorage on June 22, the Master discovered five non-officer were concealing suspicious packages.

Taking immediate action, the Master canceled the scheduled pilotage, notified Belgian authorities, isolated the crew members involved, and confiscated their mobile phones.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, authorities were unable to board the vessel at the anchorage,” the company stated. The vessel subsequently proceeded to Zeebrugge on June 23, arriving at 2000LT to facilitate the boarding of customs officials and police.

Upon inspection, Belgian customs discovered “significant quantities of narcotics” aboard the vessel. The five implicated crew members have since been detained by Belgian police.

Following investigation, both the Master and shipowner have been cleared of any involvement. Belgian authorities, including the Public Prosecutor’s office, have reportedly commended the Master “for his conduct in reporting the matter, preserving evidence, and assisting the investigation.”

Scot Tankers has arranged replacement crew for those detained. The company anticipates the MT Scot Bremen will “resume normal operations shortly thereafter, with onward passage to Zelzate.”

Scot Gemi Isletmeciligi AS, the parent company operating as Scot Tankers, has been active since 2015 and currently operates a fleet of 12 chemical tankers specializing in the transportation of chemical, petroleum, and edible cargoes.

The company emphasized its “strict zero-tolerance policy toward drug-related offences” and expressed pride in the Master and senior officers who “displayed the highest standards of professionalism under pressure.”