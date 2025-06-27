Alarming 25% Rise in Seafarer Deaths Following Pandemic, Gard Report Reveals

Norwegian Protection & Indemnity (P&I) insurer Gard has released its second Crew Claims Report highlighting concerning trends in seafarer health and safety. The comprehensive analysis, based on approximately 3,000 crew claims from 2024 and survey responses from over 6,000 seafarers across 46 nationalities, reveals a troubling 25% increase in crew fatality claims when comparing the three years following the COVID-19 pandemic to the three years before it.

“This is a highly concerning development, and one we will monitor closely to see if there are underlying issues that need to be addressed,” said Lene-Camilla Nordlie, Vice President and Head of People Claims at Gard.

The report identifies illness as the primary cause of deaths, accounting for 83% of crew fatalities registered in 2024. Notably, 8 out of 10 most common illnesses among crew can be caused or aggravated by stress. Perhaps most alarming is that suicide rates among seafarers exceeded fatal accidents, according to Gard’s data.

Christen Guddal, Chief Claims Officer at Gard, stressed the connection between seafarer wellbeing and operational safety: “Getting enough rest, having good social support, being part of a team – all of this impacts your state of mind and situational awareness”.

To address these concerns, Gard has developed the Mariners Medico Guide, a free medical app created in collaboration with leading health experts. The app provides guidance on both mental and physical symptoms to help seafarers seek assistance when needed.

Rolf Thore Roppestad, CEO of Gard, stressed the importance of the findings: “Seafarers are the backbone of global trade, and their health and safety should be a priority for all of us. By sharing this data and insight, we hope to raise awareness, support better decision-making, and to further strengthen the industry’s commitment to those who keep the world trade moving”.

The full Gard Crew Claims Report is available online for maritime professionals seeking more detailed information on these critical health and safety trends.