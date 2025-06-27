Maritime Partners to Acquire Centerline Logistics in Major Jones Act Fleet Transaction

Maritime Partners, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Centerline Logistics, one of the nation’s larger operators of Jones Act-qualified liquid petroleum barges, the company announced yesterday.

The acquisition, slated to close in the third quarter of 2025 pending regulatory approval, represents a significant expansion for Maritime Partners, a leading provider of maritime financing solutions focusing on Jones Act vessels.

Centerline, described as a vital component of the United States’ energy and shipping supply chain, is being acquired from principal investors including Macquarie Capital and Silverbox Capital.

“We want to invest in high-quality assets, companies and teams over the long run,” said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners. “Centerline’s impressive growth, long-term customer relationships, and talented team reflect the sort of demonstrated track record that is essential for a long-term partnership.”

Brooks added that the acquisition represents a strategic opportunity to “unlock significant value” by combining Maritime Partners’ sector expertise and capital resources with Centerline’s operational excellence.

Centerline has expanded its fleet and service offerings in recent years, according to Steve Kadenacy, Centerline board member and Silverbox Capital co-founder, who expressed confidence in the company’s future under Maritime Partners.

Larry Handen, senior managing director at Macquarie Capital, highlighted the leadership of Centerline CEO Matt Godden and his management team, stating they have “consistently delivered superior results.”

The transaction is expected to provide Maritime Partners with portfolio diversification across asset types, counterparties and geographies, while strengthening its position in the Jones Act maritime sector.