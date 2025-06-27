gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,228 members

Towing vessel pushing barges

File photo. Credit: Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

Maritime Partners to Acquire Centerline Logistics in Major Jones Act Fleet Transaction

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 27, 2025

Maritime Partners, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Centerline Logistics, one of the nation’s larger operators of Jones Act-qualified liquid petroleum barges, the company announced yesterday.

The acquisition, slated to close in the third quarter of 2025 pending regulatory approval, represents a significant expansion for Maritime Partners, a leading provider of maritime financing solutions focusing on Jones Act vessels.

Centerline, described as a vital component of the United States’ energy and shipping supply chain, is being acquired from principal investors including Macquarie Capital and Silverbox Capital.

“We want to invest in high-quality assets, companies and teams over the long run,” said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners. “Centerline’s impressive growth, long-term customer relationships, and talented team reflect the sort of demonstrated track record that is essential for a long-term partnership.”

Brooks added that the acquisition represents a strategic opportunity to “unlock significant value” by combining Maritime Partners’ sector expertise and capital resources with Centerline’s operational excellence.

Centerline has expanded its fleet and service offerings in recent years, according to Steve Kadenacy, Centerline board member and Silverbox Capital co-founder, who expressed confidence in the company’s future under Maritime Partners.

Larry Handen, senior managing director at Macquarie Capital, highlighted the leadership of Centerline CEO Matt Godden and his management team, stating they have “consistently delivered superior results.”

The transaction is expected to provide Maritime Partners with portfolio diversification across asset types, counterparties and geographies, while strengthening its position in the Jones Act maritime sector.

Tags:

maritime partners
mergers and acquisitions
tugs and barges
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,228 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. Coast Guard Academy ceremonial flag
News

Legal Claims Against Coast Guard Grow Over Mishandled Assaults at Academy

Class-action litigation law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP filed an additional Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) administrative complaint against the United States Coast Guard today on behalf of a...

June 25, 2025
Total Views: 987
M/V Hydrogen One rendering. Illustration credit: Elliott Bay Design Group
News

Maritime Partners Bets on Methanol-to-Hydrogen Tech with e1 Marine Acquisition

Maritime Partners, a privately held marine leasing and financing company, has acquired e1 Marine LLC, a move that positions the company at the forefront of hydrogen-powered solutions for the maritime...

June 25, 2025
Total Views: 530
Day of the Seafarer 2025 banner
News

IMO Launches #MyHarassmentFreeShip Campaign on Day of the Seafarer 2025

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) marked the Day of the Seafarer today with a powerful campaign targeting harassment in the maritime industry. This year’s theme, “#MyHarassmentFreeShip,” focuses on eliminating bullying...

June 25, 2025
Total Views: 321