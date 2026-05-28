gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,621 members

Dry bulk coal shipping. ImagineStock/Shutterstock

Dry bulk coal shipping. ImagineStock/Shutterstock

Diana Shipping Sweetens Bid for Genco as Takeover Battle Escalates

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 28, 2026

Dry bulk shipping takeover drama intensified Thursday as Diana Shipping Inc. raised its all-cash offer for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to $24.80 per share, increasing pressure on Genco’s board ahead of a contested shareholder vote next month.

The revised offer, up from Diana’s previous $23.50 per share proposal, values Genco at roughly net asset value and represents a 39% premium to Genco’s closing share price before Diana first launched its takeover approach in November 2025, according to the company.

Diana, already Genco’s largest shareholder, also extended the deadline for its tender offer to June 26 while continuing its campaign to replace six members of Genco’s board at the company’s June 18 annual meeting.

The latest move marks a significant escalation in one of the shipping industry’s highest-profile corporate battles in years, pitting two major dry bulk operators against each other as vessel values remain elevated following years of volatile commodity demand and tight fleet supply.

In a statement, Diana CEO Semiramis Paliou said the company’s increased offer reflected its “genuine commitment” to completing a deal and urged Genco’s board to engage in negotiations after what she described as repeated silence from management.

Diana argues its offer gives Genco shareholders an opportunity to exit near peak dry bulk asset values, warning that Genco shares could fall back toward historical discounts to NAV if a transaction does not materialize. The company noted Genco traded at an average 30% discount to NAV prior to Diana’s takeover push.

The Athens-based owner said the offer is fully financed through a $1.433 billion funding package arranged by DNB Carnegie and Nordea, with participation from BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and Danske Bank.

The takeover push comes as Diana reported sharply improved first-quarter earnings Thursday. The company posted net income of $29.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared to $3 million a year earlier, while earnings per share climbed to $0.25 from $0.01 in the prior-year period.

Despite the earnings jump, Diana maintained a token quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share.

The proposed acquisition would combine two major publicly traded dry bulk operators at a time when the sector faces growing uncertainty over Chinese commodity demand, fleet growth, and geopolitical disruptions affecting global trade flows.

Tags:

diana shipping
dry bulk shipping
genco
mergers and acquisitions

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,621 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

oil tanker
News

NORDEN Warns Hormuz Disruption Is Creating a ‘Two-Tier’ Tanker Market

Danish shipping giant D/S NORDEN says the ongoing Persian Gulf conflict and disruption to the Strait of Hormuz are having sharply different effects across global shipping markets, hammering dry cargo...

May 11, 2026
Total Views: 2029
Aerial photo of an oil tanker at anchor. Stock Photo: Nickeo23/Shutterstock
News

MSC Formalizes Tie-Up With Tanker Giant Sinokor After Massive VLCC Buying Spree

Mediterranean Shipping Company is moving to take joint control of South Korea’s Sinokor Maritime, formalizing a relationship that has drawn growing attention across tanker markets. A March 11 competition filing...

March 19, 2026
Total Views: 301
cargo ships loading at port of oakland
News

ONE Moves Closer to Controlling Stake in World’s Largest Ship Lessor Seaspan

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is deepening its relationship with the world’s largest containership leasing platform, announcing plans to increase its ownership stake in Poseidon Corp., the parent company of Seaspan Corporation,...

March 10, 2026
Total Views: 907