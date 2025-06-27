Equinor and Shell Launch ‘Adura’: New Energy Giant Emerges in UK North Sea

The UK North Sea energy landscape is set for a major transformation with the announcement of Adura, soon to become the region’s largest independent oil and gas producer. The new company represents an incorporated joint venture (IJV) between energy majors Equinor and Shell, who revealed the name to staff in a joint announcement.

Adura’s name combines the “A” of Aberdeen with “dura” meaning durability, reflecting both its geographical roots and long-term commitment to the region. The company draws parallels between its foundations and Aberdeen’s characteristic granite architecture.

The creation of this new energy entity follows the December 2024 announcement that Equinor and Shell would combine their UK offshore oil and gas assets and expertise. Headquartered in Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building, Adura aims to sustain domestic energy production and security of supply in the UK and beyond.

“For us, the name Adura represents the very heart of this company and speaks to its people and place within the energy community anchored in Aberdeen, alongside its longevity and commitment to the North Sea,” said Camilla Salthe, Senior Vice President Equinor UK Upstream.

Simon Roddy, Senior Vice President Shell UK Upstream, added: “Adura takes an exciting step forward today as we unveil its new name – rooted in a proud history in the North Sea and looking forward with confidence to delivering secure energy for the UK for many years to come. When Adura launches later this year it will become the UK’s largest independent producer”.

The launch of the IJV is expected by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. The venture represents a significant consolidation in the mature North Sea basin, where production has been declining but remains strategically important for UK energy security.