Ecuadorian Navy Seizes One Ton of Drugs from Containership Near Manta

G-7 Allies Weigh Tightening Russian Oil Price Cap
(Bloomberg) — The Group of Seven is considering collectively tightening or adapting an oil price cap on Russian petroleum in an effort to reduce Moscow’s revenues as the war in...
The Ecuadorian Navy intercepted the containership Guayaquil Express approximately 45 nautical miles from Manta, discovering about 1,745 blocks of suspected illegal drugs during a special operation.
Coast Guard Command and Marine Infantry units conducted the interdiction operation after receiving intelligence about possible smuggling aboard the vessel.
Ecuador’s Armed Forces reported that the inspection was successfully carried out while the ship remained underway.
Authorities seized approximately one ton of illegal substances, suspected to be cocaine, which were subsequently transported to Manta’s port for legal processing and analysis.
Ecuador has emerged as a significant transit point for cocaine originating from Colombia and Peru.
The Guayaquil Express is operated by Hapag-Lloyd and has continued its voyage towards the Panama Canal.
“This operation reinforces the commitment of the Ecuadorian Navy to the fight against drug trafficking and maritime protection and security in aquatic spaces,” stated authorities.
Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.
Join the 109,077 members that receive our newsletter.
Have a news tip? Let us know.
Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,077 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.Sign Up