Ecuadorian Navy Seizes One Ton of Drugs from Containership Near Manta

Image courtesy Armed Forces of Ecuador

Mike Schuler
February 18, 2025

The Ecuadorian Navy intercepted the containership Guayaquil Express approximately 45 nautical miles from Manta, discovering about 1,745 blocks of suspected illegal drugs during a special operation.

Coast Guard Command and Marine Infantry units conducted the interdiction operation after receiving intelligence about possible smuggling aboard the vessel.

Ecuador’s Armed Forces reported that the inspection was successfully carried out while the ship remained underway.

Authorities seized approximately one ton of illegal substances, suspected to be cocaine, which were subsequently transported to Manta’s port for legal processing and analysis.

Ecuador has emerged as a significant transit point for cocaine originating from Colombia and Peru.

The Guayaquil Express is operated by Hapag-Lloyd and has continued its voyage towards the Panama Canal.

“This operation reinforces the commitment of the Ecuadorian Navy to the fight against drug trafficking and maritime protection and security in aquatic spaces,” stated authorities.

drug smuggling
Hapag-Lloyd

