M/V SHAYESTEH listing in the Arabian Gulf.

M/V SHAYESTEH listing in the Arabian Gulf. Photo courtesy CENTCOM

U.S. Navy and Coast Guard Rescue Seven From Sinking Iranian Vessel in Arabian Gulf

Mike Schuler
February 18, 2025

U.S. naval forces successfully rescued seven mariners from a sinking Iranian commercial vessel in the Arabian Gulf.

The rescue operation involved the USS DEVASTATOR (MCM 6) and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter CLARENCE SUTPHIN JR (WPC 1147), who responded to a mayday call from the M/V SHAYESTEH. The vessel, flying a Qatari flag while in territorial waters, experienced a significant list before ultimately sinking.

“The five Iranian and two Indian mariners are safely onboard USCGC CLARENCE SUTPHIN JR and are receiving follow on medical care,” confirmed officials.

The rescue highlights the ongoing mission of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), a permanent U.S. presence based in Bahrain. PATFORSWA operates with six 154′ Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters, including the USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr., one 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boat, and maintains a 150-member mission support detachment, focusing on maritime operations across the Middle East in support of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

Established in 2003 during Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, PATFORSWA continues to provide maritime interdiction, theater security cooperation, and maritime domain awareness operations in the region.

In June 2024, the Iranian frigate IRIN Jamaran was just eight nautical miles from M/V Verbena when it caught fire after being struck by Houthi missiles in the Red Sea, but it did not respond to the distress call. The Verbena‘s crew abandoned ship and were picked up by the merchant vessel M/V Anna Meta.

