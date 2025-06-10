Global Disruptions Drive Containership Fleet to Near Full Capacity, Alphaliner Says

The global container shipping industry is experiencing unprecedented levels of fleet utilization, with commercial idle capacity hitting a remarkable low of just 0.6% of the world’s 32.0 Mteu fleet, according to Alphaliner. This development comes amid a complex interplay of geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions affecting maritime trade.

According to Alphaliner’s latest survey from June 2, only 70 vessels accounting for 185,157 TEU remain commercially idle. This exceptionally low idle rate “confirms that the liner sector is ‘fully employed’ with idling only occurring for incidental operational reasons,” the analyst said.

Several factors are tightening capacity: suspended US-China tariffs have increased Transpacific shipping as companies rush to move goods before August’s potential tariff reinstatement. The Red Sea diversions and global port congestion further strain vessel availability, with estimates indicate that ships rerouting around Africa are reducing global shipping capacity by 8%.

Alphaliner’s report highlights demand pressure is particularly acute in the large vessel segment, where virtually no ships exceeding 12,500 TEU capacity are currently idle. Interestingly, the only notable exception is the MSC ARIES, which remains out of service following its seizure by Iranian authorities last year.

However, industry analysts express caution about uncertainty in the current market. “Though the liner sector is currently benefiting from the disruptions and uncertainties, it is unclear how long the situation will last,” notes the report. Alphaliner warns that “in the absence of capacity-absorbing factors, available tonnage will likely outweigh demand.”

The potential reintroduction of tariffs later this year could significantly impact trade patterns and vessel deployment strategies across major shipping routes.