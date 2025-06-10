gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,128 members

Aerial top view of a containership underway

Shutterstock/Studio concept

Global Disruptions Drive Containership Fleet to Near Full Capacity, Alphaliner Says

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 10, 2025

The global container shipping industry is experiencing unprecedented levels of fleet utilization, with commercial idle capacity hitting a remarkable low of just 0.6% of the world’s 32.0 Mteu fleet, according to Alphaliner. This development comes amid a complex interplay of geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions affecting maritime trade.

According to Alphaliner’s latest survey from June 2, only 70 vessels accounting for 185,157 TEU remain commercially idle. This exceptionally low idle rate “confirms that the liner sector is ‘fully employed’ with idling only occurring for incidental operational reasons,” the analyst said.

Several factors are tightening capacity: suspended US-China tariffs have increased Transpacific shipping as companies rush to move goods before August’s potential tariff reinstatement. The Red Sea diversions and global port congestion further strain vessel availability, with estimates indicate that ships rerouting around Africa are reducing global shipping capacity by 8%. 

Alphaliner’s report highlights demand pressure is particularly acute in the large vessel segment, where virtually no ships exceeding 12,500 TEU capacity are currently idle. Interestingly, the only notable exception is the MSC ARIES, which remains out of service following its seizure by Iranian authorities last year.

However, industry analysts express caution about uncertainty in the current market. “Though the liner sector is currently benefiting from the disruptions and uncertainties, it is unclear how long the situation will last,” notes the report. Alphaliner warns that “in the absence of capacity-absorbing factors, available tonnage will likely outweigh demand.”

The potential reintroduction of tariffs later this year could significantly impact trade patterns and vessel deployment strategies across major shipping routes.

Tags:

alphaliner
Container Shipping
idled containerships
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,128 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows the installation of the first offshore wind turbine at South Fork Wind
Offshore

Trump’s War on Offshore Wind Claims New Victim as New Jersey Project Collapses

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind has terminated its 1.5-gigawatt offshore wind project in New Jersey, marking a significant setback for the U.S. offshore wind industry amid mounting federal opposition. The project,...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 258
An LNG carrier transits through the Panama Canal. Photo credit: Flystock/Shutterstock
Shipping

Panama Canal Boss Says MSC Ports Deal Threatens Neutrality

The sale of two ports near the Panama Canal to a global consortium led by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) threatens the canal's principle of neutrality, the canal's head Ricaurte Vasquez told the Financial Times.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 341
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, on the day he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
Energy

Trump’s Energy Dominance Push Helped by Gulf Oil Output Revival

US oil production is poised to rise this year and next as President Donald Trump pushes for more drilling. But as crude prices tumble, most of the growth will come from a surprising source: the Gulf of Mexico.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 228