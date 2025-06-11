UKMTO Issues ‘Unusual’ Alert to Shipping as US-Iran Nuclear Tensions Rise

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office has issued an advisory to shipping warning of potential military escalation in the Arabian Gulf region that could directly impact maritime operations.

The alert comes amid deteriorating US-Iran nuclear negotiations. President Trump on Monday said he “less confident” in reaching a peaceful resolution regarding Iran’s uranium enrichment program, while acknowledging a preference for avoiding military action in the region.

Iranian authorities have responded firmly, warning of “serious consequences” to any military intervention, while continuing their uranium enrichment activities.

Martin Kelly of EOS Risk Group called it an “unusual advisory” from UKTMO, highlighting the deteriorating situation in the region.

Also on Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East due to rising tensions in the region.

In a potential diplomatic breakthrough, Russia has offered to assist by removing highly enriched uranium from Iran and converting it into civilian reactor fuel. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated they are prepared to provide both political and practical assistance to Washington and Tehran.

The UKMTO is advising vessels to exercise caution while transiting the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Straits of Hormuz, and to report any suspicious activity.

This situation follows Trump’s previous withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal that had established limits on Tehran’s uranium enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief.