Arctic LNG 2 employee overlooking the Belokamenka construction yard. (Source: Novatek)

Could Trump’s Comeback Reshape the Future of Russia’s Flagship Arctic LNG 2 Project?

Mike Schuler
November 7, 2024

As U.S.-Russia Relations Hang in the Balance, Could Trump Shift the Course of Arctic LNG 2?

The geopolitical landscape surrounding Russia’s flagship Arctic LNG 2 project could face significant shifts with Donald Trump securing a second term as U.S. President.

Despite crippling Western sanctions, data from Kpler reveals that Russia has managed to discreetly lift eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Arctic LNG 2, totaling 0.46 million tonnes. However, sanctions constraints have left the cargoes unsold, underscoring the project’s precarious position in the global energy market.

“Though it is too soon to say for certain, Arctic LNG 2’s future will likely become entwined with the shifting dynamics of US-Russia relations under a second Trump administration,” said Ana Subasic, Market Analyst for LNG and Natural Gas at Kpler Insight. “Trump has previously shown openness to solutions vastly different from current approaches, including territorial concessions in Ukraine to resolve the ongoing war efforts.”

Subasic suggests that a shift in U.S. leadership could lead to a more nuanced approach: “Given the unpredictability of Trump’s narrative, it is not improbable that sanctions could loosen to a degree in an attempt to re-establish relations or they won’t continue to ramp up.”

While details about Trump’s plans for sanctions continuity with the Biden Administration remain uncertain, sources gCaptain spoke to indicate energy-related sanctions on Russia are expected to remain unchanged in Trump’s second term, although the degree to which sanctions would be enforced is unclear.

The Kremlin also maintains a cautious stance. “Let’s not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state,” said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, underscoring the deep-rooted tensions between the U.S. and Russia that continue to shape the diplomatic landscape.

As the geopolitical landscape continues to shift, Arctic LNG 2’s future hangs in the balance. Regardless, the Trump administration’s second term adds yet another layer of complexity to an already intricate situation. Industry observers and stakeholders are now keenly watching for any signs of change in this high-stakes energy venture.

arctic lng 2
russia lng exports
Russian Sanctions

