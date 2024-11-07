gCaptain-logo
Cadeler jack-up vessel at an offshore wind farm

Photo: Cadeler A/S

Cadeler to Install 64 Giant Turbines for UK Offshore Wind Project

Mike Schuler
November 7, 2024

Cadeler A/S has announced a major contract win for the East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm project.

The Danish company will provide transportation and installation services for both wind turbine generators (WTGs) and foundations, marking a crucial step forward in the development of this ambitious offshore wind project.

The contract, valued between €360 and €382 million, involves the installation of 64 state-of-the-art 15MW turbines off the coast of England. This project is part of ScottishPower Renewables’ £4 billion investment and is expected to generate enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes annually.

“This project underlines that our strategic decisions are in sync with our customers’ needs and the demands that we see in the market,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler. “The East Anglia TWO project reinforces Cadeler’s strong position as a full-service T&I provider in the foundations space and our pivotal role in driving the transition to renewable offshore wind energy.”

The offshore installation work is scheduled to commence in 2027, utilizing Cadeler’s advanced fleet, including one of their new A-class vessels and an existing O-class vessel.

“It’s great to have Cadeler on board supporting this vital clean energy project, which will power almost one million homes with green electricity,” said Charlie Jordan, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables. He also highlighted the importance of East Anglia in their offshore wind operations, describing it as “the heart of our offshore wind operations in the UK”.

The contract is part of a larger trend following the UK government’s recent Auction Round 6, which has encouraged continued investment in the green transition. The East Anglia TWO project is expected to play a crucial role in helping the UK meet its 2030 clean energy targets.

cadeler
offshore wind
UK offshore wind plan

