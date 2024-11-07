gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,361 members that receive our newsletter.

Freeport LNG Ship Terminal Texas

An LNG carrier docked at Freeport LNG Ship Terminal Texas - Image via LNG Development, L.P.

Biden Climate Study Could Sabotage Trump’s Fast-Tracking of LNG Exports

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 7, 2024

By Ari Natter and Ruth Liao (Bloomberg) —

The Biden administration is racing to complete a study that could complicate President-Elect Donald Trump’s plan to immediately approve new liquefied natural gas export terminals, according to people familiar with the matter.  

The study, underway since January, examines the climate, economic and national security implications of increasing US exports of the fuel. Biden launched it while imposing a halt on new LNG export licenses, a moratorium Trump has vowed to end on his first day back in the White House. Should the study find additional exports cause more harm than good, or add new conditions to them, the new administration’s project approvals could be challenged in court.

“If Trump wants to say ‘Yes’ on day one, and there is a study that says ‘Yes’ isn’t in the public interest, then those approvals might be targets of legal challenges,” said Kevin Book, managing director of consulting firm ClearView Energy Partners.

The Energy Department is trying to complete the study this month, according to people familiar with the matter. It remains to be seen if that goal, which was set prior to Trump’s electoral victory this week, will be met, the people said.  The Energy Department has vowed not to finalize the study until a 60-day public comment period expires, leaving a narrow window to ensure it’s in effect before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The department did not respond to a request for comment.

The study, however, could prove to be little more than a speed bump to an incoming Republican administration that has promised to increase US fossil fuel production. 

Trump’s win will likely make it easier for developers to build LNG export terminals, cementing the US’s role as the biggest global supplier of the fuel. Biden’s moratorium threatened to disrupt plans for multibillion-dollar export projects by Venture Global LNG Inc., Energy Transfer LP and Commonwealth LNG. 

In addition to approving new export permits, Trump will be well-positioned to pressure allied countries to buy American LNG, peddling the fuel in a way Biden never did.

Negative findings in the long-awaited study could slow down new LNG projects. Although the Trump administration could choose to ignore the study, project operators and sponsors would face the threat and uncertainty of legal jeopardy. Redoing the study could take as long as a year, Book said, while amending the existing study could take at least a month.

Shares of US LNG companies surged Wednesday after Trump clinched victory. Cheniere Energy Inc., which operates an export terminal in Louisiana and is expanding a second one in Texas, rose 2.8% to close at an all-time high. NextDecade Corp. soared 15%. Sempra Energy, which is building a plant in Texas, rose 7.3%, the most in more than four years.

“We have growing confidence in getting the permits we need,” Sempra Energy Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Martin said during the company’s third quarter earnings call Wednesday.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

president biden
president trump
us lng exports

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

LNG carrier at dusk
Shipping

Further Challenges Ahead for Russia’s LNG ‘Shadow Fleet’ as Panama Cancels Vessel Registrations

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) – Russia’s nascent LNG shadow fleet continues to encounter choppy waters. Following the de-flagging of several vessels by the island nation of Palau earlier this fall,...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 1431
The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg
Shipbuilding

Hapag-Lloyd Orders 24 Dual-Fuel Containerships for $4 Billion

German liner Hapag-Lloyd has inked contracts with two prominent Chinese shipyards for 24 new state-of-the-art containerships valued at around US $4 billion The ambitious order includes 12 vessels from Yangzijiang...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1197
Container ships and oil tankers wait in the ocean outside the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Shipping

Mixed Bag for Shipping Stocks as Investors Weigh Trump Win

U.S.-listed shipping stocks were a mixed bag on Wednesday following President Donald Trump’s re-election as investors responded to anticipated policy changes that could reshape the landscape of energy, trade, and...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 814
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,361 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.