gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,374 members that receive our newsletter.

Very Large Oil Tanker painted white in port with tug-boat help

Euronav crude oil tanker. Image via CMB Tech

India’s Oil Demand Drives CMB Tech Fleet Diversification

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 7, 2024

By Dimitri Rhodes

Nov 7 (Reuters) – Belgian oil tanker company CMB Tech says it will focus on the fast growing market in India as it reported third quarter results above market expectations on Thursday, boosted by vessel disposals as it diversifies its fleet.

After last year’s Euronav-Compagnie Maritime Belge takeover, the group shifted strategy by selling 24 tankers to Frontline and acquiring CMB.Tech’s fleet. It now operates a diversified fleet of around 160 vessels, including dry bulk, container, and chemical tankers, rather than focusing solely on oil transport with Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) and Suezmax tankers.

CMB Tech shares fell 1.3% at 0817 GMT, extending a 7.1% decline over the past year.

“India is a bright spot, with oil demand forecast to grow by 200 thousand barrels per day in 2024, surpassing China’s incremental demand growth this year,” CMB Tech said.

It acknowledged near-term challenges to oil demand growth in China and the Middle East, adding increased demand in non-OECD Asia will be crucial for balancing the global energy market.

“Geopolitical risks in the Middle East, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, will remain a key watchpoint,” it added.

Many container ships now take a longer route around the Horn of Africa due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants in the Red Sea region, which they call solidarity for Palestinians in Gaza.

CMB Tech reported a 14.4% net profit drop to $98.1 million in the period, surpassing an average forecast of $43.62 million, according to data compiled by LSEG, aided by a $61.4 million gain from the disposal of 2 vessels.

“From a supply-side perspective, the outlook for the tanker fleet remains generally favourable for VLCCs,” the group said in a statement.

It cautioned about the Suezmax segment, where the order book has grown significantly, with an orderbook-to-fleet (OB/F) ratio of 16.3%, more than double that of VLCCs.

“Overall, the CMB.TECH fleet is well-positioned to navigate these evolving global market conditions,” the group added.

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Clarence Fernandez, Elaine Hardcastle, Reuters)

Tags:

cmb
crude oil
euronav
india

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A Maersk containership is seen near Suez Canal Bridge which is known as the "Peace Bridge" in the Suez Canal, Egypt, August 6, 2023. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
Shipping News

Maersk Defies Russian Port Attacks, Resumes Regular Service to Ukraine

In a bold move amidst Russia’s intensified rocket attacks on civilian ships and Ukrainian ports, Maersk has launched a new weekly container service into Ukraine, signaling resilience in the country’s...

October 20, 2024
Total Views: 2096
FILE PHOTO: A drone view of three berths able to load vessels with oil is seen after their construction at Westridge Marine Terminal, the terminus of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Shipping News

Canadian Crude Oil Embarks on a Rare Tanker Trip to Alaska

By Robert Tuttle (Bloomberg) A tanker of Canadian crude was shipped from Vancouver to Alaska for the first time in at least 10 years as the recently expanded Trans Mountain pipeline...

October 20, 2024
Total Views: 1974
The Christophe de Margerie, an ice-class tanker fitted out to transport liquefied natural gas, is docked at the Yamal LNG facility in Arctic port of Sabetta, Yamalo-Nenets district, Russia March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova/File Photo
Shipping News

Britain Tightens Grip on Russian LNG with Fresh Sanctions

by Muvija M LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday sanctioned five vessels and two associated entities involved in the shipping of Russian LNG, with the government saying it was using new legal powers...

September 26, 2024
Total Views: 1894
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,374 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.