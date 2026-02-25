gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,178 members

vlcc tanker u-turn

Stock Photo: Garry2014 / Shutterstock

Bahri Charters Five Supertankers as Rates Approach $200K/Day

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
February 25, 2026

By Alex Longley and Weilun Soon (Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil shipper provisionally hired at least five supertankers, adding to demand for the giant ships at a time when their booking costs are soaring.

Two of the hires by Bahri, as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia is known, were reported on a booking-tracker run by Tankers International. Two more were listed in fixture reports from brokers and a fifth was confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The five very large crude carriers are expected to transport barrels from the region to Asia in the coming weeks, according to the fixtures.

The oil market watches Bahri’s activities closely for clues on Saudi flows. Shipping companies normally only hire in extra vessels if they don’t have enough to transport their own cargoes. The country recently started a big new gas project that could ultimately free oil for exports — and there are signs that the country’s shipments are indeed rising.

Bahri didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bookings come as benchmark supertanker earnings rise to the highest level in years, buoyed by a South Korean owner snapping up tankers. Rates are also climbing as traders fret about potential conflict between the US and Iran, which risks impacting oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which about a fifth of the world’s oil travels.

The cost of hauling two million barrels of crude from the Middle East to China on Tuesday approached $200,000 a day for the first time since 2020, according to data from the Baltic Exchange in London. One of the ships Bahri chartered, DHT Jaguar, was booked at the equivalent of $208,000 a day, Tankers International data show.

Bahri hasn’t chartered this many ships in almost six months, according to fixture data compiled by Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia plans to ship roughly 8 million barrels of additional crude to China next month after cutting its prices to the lowest level in five years. It also recently sold oil from its massive Jafurah natural gas project, which in addition to pumping a type of extra-light oil called condensate, is expected to displace supplies burned for electricity use at home.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Asia
bahri
crude oil
freight rates
oil tankers
saudi arabia
strait of hormuz
tanker rates

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,178 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

vlcc supertanker
News

VLCC Charter Rates Top $100,000 as DHT Locks in Premium One-Year Charter

VLCC charter rates have pushed back into six-figure territory, with DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) securing a one-year time charter at $105,000 per day for the 2011-built DHT Redwood — one of the highest publicly disclosed fixtures of...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 726
Handysize gas tanker
Shipping News

Soaring Tanker Costs Force West African Oil Price Cuts

West African crude traders are slashing prices as soaring freight costs and an unfavorable Brent-Dubai spread kill Asian demand. Tanker rates to Asia hit five-year highs while Nigerian crude discounts deepen with no buyers emerging.

February 23, 2026
Total Views: 386
Aerial view of the vessel Boracay, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire
Shipping

First Indian Diesel Cargo Arrives in Europe After New Russian Sanctions Take Effect

The Proteus Bohemia carrying 100,000 tons of diesel from India's Reliance facility has arrived in Rotterdam, the first such cargo since EU sanctions on Russian-sourced fuel took effect Jan. 21, testing trader confidence in the new rules.

February 23, 2026
Total Views: 331