gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,339 members that receive our newsletter.

China Opposes New Philippine Maritime Law, Vows to Protect South China Sea ‘Sovereignty’

A Chinese coast guard ship is seen at the Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles off the Palawan Province, Philippines, August 2, 2022 in this handout image. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

China Opposes New Philippine Maritime Law, Vows to Protect South China Sea ‘Sovereignty’

Reuters
Total Views: 810
November 10, 2024
reuters logo

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) – China rejected Philippine maritime claims on Sunday, saying new legislation “severely infringes on” Beijing’s territorial sovereignty and rights in the South China Sea, and vowing to protect its own interests.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marco Jr signed two laws on Friday to define the country’s maritime entitlements and set designated sea lanes and air routes to reinforce sovereignty.

“China firmly opposes this and will continue to take all necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” the foreign ministry said.

Beijing claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, including areas claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. China rejects a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague that its sweeping claims were not supported by international law.

The United States, a Philippine ally, backs the court’s ruling in the case, which was brought by Manila.

The Chinese ministry’s statement on Sunday defined a baseline of “territorial waters” around the Scarborough Shoal, which China claims as its territory and calls Huangyan Island. The shoal is a major point of contention over sovereignty and fishing rights.

China has enacted domestic laws covering the South China Sea, such as a coast guard law in 2021 that allows it to detain foreigners suspected of trespassing.

With an armada of coast guard ships to assert its claims, Beijing routinely accuses vessels of trespassing in areas of the South China Sea that fall inside the exclusive economic zones of its neighbours, and has clashed repeatedly with the Philippines in the past year.

China’s coast guard issued a statement on Sunday saying the Philippines has frequently sent military and police warships and aircraft to “intrude” into the waters and airspace near the Scarborough Shoal. It accused Manila of instigating “illegal fishing” in the area.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Marius Zaharia in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue and William Mallard)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

China
philippines
south china sea

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

China CG ship
Defense

Philippine President Signs New Laws to Assert South China Sea Rights, Draws China Ire

MANILA, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two laws on Friday aimed at strengthening the country’s maritime claims and bolstering its territorial integrity, as tensions with China over disputed areas...

November 8, 2024
Total Views: 888
Melania Trump and President Trump on stage in from of American Flags
Defense

Philippines Confident Trump Will Restore South China Sea Security

By Karen Lema MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines expects U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific and support for its treaty ally amid South China Sea tensions to remain steady under President...

November 7, 2024
Total Views: 1633
USS Freedom (LCS 1) Freedom, the guided-missile cruisers USS Cowpens (CG 63) and USS Antietam (CG 54), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and the guided-missile destroyers USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and USS Lassey (DDG 82) in Singapore, October 29, 2013. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

The End of ‘Fat Leonard’: U.S. Navy Bribery Mastermind Sentenced to 15 Years and $55 Million

Leonard Glenn Francis, the infamous “Fat Leonard” behind the largest bribery and fraud scheme ever to hit the U.S. Navy, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, ordered...

November 5, 2024
Total Views: 4121
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,339 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.