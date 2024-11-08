gCaptain-logo
China CG ship

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard stand alert as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks their way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

Philippine President Signs New Laws to Assert South China Sea Rights, Draws China Ire

Reuters
November 8, 2024
Reuters

MANILA, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two laws on Friday aimed at strengthening the country’s maritime claims and bolstering its territorial integrity, as tensions with China over disputed areas in the South China Sea persist.

The Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act would define the Philippines’ maritime entitlements and set designated sea lanes and air routes to reinforce sovereignty and maritime rights under international law.

Marcos hailed the laws as a demonstration of the Philippines’ commitment to uphold an international rules-based order, and protect its rights to exploit resources peacefully in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Our people, especially our fisher folk, should be able to pursue their livelihood free from uncertainty and harassment,” Marcos said. “We must be able to harness mineral and energy resources in our sea bed.”

While the two laws were envisioned to help U.S. ally the Philippines to monitor and defend against potential encroachment, questions remain about how they will be enforced and if they will impact Chinese activity in the Philippine EEZ.

China asserts its claim of sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea through an armada of coast guard ships, some of which are accused by its neighbors of aggressive conduct and of trying to disrupt energy and fisheries activity in their EEZs.

Senator Francis Tolentino, one of the authors of the maritime zones measure, said he does not expect tensions in Philippine EEZ will be instantly reduced with the implementation of the new laws.

“China will not recognize these, but the imprimatur that we’ll be getting from the international community would strengthen our position,” Tolentino told a press conference.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new laws and senator’s remarks.

Tolentino also said the laws would reinforce a 2016 arbitration ruling on the South China Sea, which declared China’s expansive claims had no basis under international law. China has rejected the 2016 decision.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

China
china coast guard
philippines
south china sea

Related Articles

Melania Trump and President Trump on stage in from of American Flags
Defense

Philippines Confident Trump Will Restore South China Sea Security

By Karen Lema MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines expects U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific and support for its treaty ally amid South China Sea tensions to remain steady under President...

November 7, 2024
Total Views: 1227
USS Freedom (LCS 1) Freedom, the guided-missile cruisers USS Cowpens (CG 63) and USS Antietam (CG 54), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and the guided-missile destroyers USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and USS Lassey (DDG 82) in Singapore, October 29, 2013. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

The End of ‘Fat Leonard’: U.S. Navy Bribery Mastermind Sentenced to 15 Years and $55 Million

Leonard Glenn Francis, the infamous “Fat Leonard” behind the largest bribery and fraud scheme ever to hit the U.S. Navy, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, ordered...

November 5, 2024
Total Views: 4076
A DoD-contracted driver transports humanitarian aid across the Trident Pier before entering the beach in Gaza May 19, 2024. U.S. Army Photo
Defense

Opinion: Gaza Pier Mission – Who is Responsible?

Army Watercraft: who is responsible? I am for one, but there are many others. By CW4 Michael W. Carr, US Army Marine Warrant Officer (Retired) I am responsible for Army...

November 5, 2024
Total Views: 2479
