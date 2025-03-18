Crowley’s ‘American Energy’ Makes History as First US-Flagged LNG Carrier Serving Puerto Rico

Crowley Maritime Corporation raised the U.S. flag today on the LNG carrier American Energy, marking a significant milestone as the first domestic vessel to transport U.S.-sourced liquefied natural gas to Puerto Rico.

The 900-foot (274-meter) vessel, built in 1994, has a capacity of 130,400 cubic meters of LNG. It will operate under a multi-year agreement between Crowley and Naturgy, delivering LNG to Naturgy’s facility in Penuelas, Puerto Rico.

At full capacity, each LNG delivery aboard American Energy can provide enough energy to power 80,000 homes for a year. The vessel offers a more environmentally conscious option, as LNG produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fuel sources.

“The entry into service of American Energy marks a significant step for fuel supply reliability in Puerto Rico for our energy grid, which will greatly benefit our people,” said Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón.

The vessel will operate under the U.S. Coast Guard Authorization Act of 1996, which provides specific exemptions to the Jones Act and allows for certain vessels to receive coastwise endorsements.

Crowley Corporation Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley highlighted the strategic importance of this development: “LNG is an ample, reliable energy source available in the U.S. that provides a more resilient and lower-emission option as part of our nation’s energy portfolio for quickly serving the growing power needs of Puerto Rico while supporting American jobs, American energy production and U.S. national security.”

The vessel will be crewed by U.S. mariners, operating regular service between the U.S. Gulf Coast and Puerto Rico. This new service builds upon Crowley’s extensive presence in Puerto Rico, where the company has operated for over 70 years and currently delivers more than 94 million gallons of LNG annually through its Penuelas terminal.

American Maritime Officers (AMO) National President Willie Barrere noted that many U.S. Merchant Mariners serving on the vessel were born in Puerto Rico, strengthening the maritime connection between the mainland and the Commonwealth.

The Seafarers International Union (SIU) will provide crew members for the American Energy, drawing from their experienced pool of LNG-qualified mariners trained at their USCG-approved facility in Piney Point, Maryland.