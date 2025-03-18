Louisiana’s Plaquemines Port Rebrands as Gateway Port Amid Major Container Terminal Expansion

The Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District has rebranded as the Louisiana Gateway Port, part of a strategic move to establish itself as one of America’s leading maritime hubs.

The port, which is projected to rank as the fifth-largest U.S. port by tonnage within five years, sits at the Mississippi River’s closest point to the Gulf of Mexico. Its strategic location offers significant operational advantages, including unrestricted air draft and water depths exceeding 50 feet.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter as the Louisiana Gateway Port, we are committed to transforming our region into a vital gateway for global trade,” stated Executive Director Charles Tillotson.

The port’s expansion plans include a significant partnership with APM Terminals, the terminal operating arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk. APM Terminals will invest $500 million in a new state-of-the-art container terminal on the Mississippi River’s west bank. The initial development encompasses 200 acres featuring on-dock rail facilities and a berth capable of accommodating post-Panamax vessels, with potential expansion up to 900 acres.

This development comes alongside another major regional investment, with Ports America and Mediterranean Shipping Company committing $800 million toward a $1.8 billion container facility in nearby St. Bernard Parish. The Louisiana International Terminal project aims to handle 2 million TEUs annually when fully operational.

Established in 1954, the newly renamed Louisiana Gateway Port manages the first 81 miles of the Mississippi River and provides crucial water access to more than 30 states. The facility serves as a key logistics hub for various commodities, including oil, gas, grain, coal, LNG, and chemicals.

The port’s infrastructure includes comprehensive multimodal connections through barge, rail, and highway networks, facilitating efficient cargo movement throughout the United States. Additionally, the port operates the local ferry system in Plaquemines, supporting regional connectivity.

With these developments and its strategic location at the Mississippi River’s mouth, the Louisiana Gateway Port is positioning itself as a cornerstone of American maritime infrastructure, promising to enhance the region’s role in global trade while supporting local economic growth.