gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,903 members that receive our newsletter.

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20), a polar-class ice breaker, transits Southeast Alaskan waters Nov. 24, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20), a polar-class icebreaker, transits Southeast Alaskan waters Nov. 24, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Polar Icebreakers May Be Key to Jumpstarting American Shipbuilding New Report Finds

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
March 18, 2025

The recently-signed ICE Pact, focused on the development of icebreakers, represents a unique opportunity to revitalize American shipbuilding, a new report by the Wilson Center, a think tank, finds. It could function as a test-bed for shipbuilding and policy innovation. 

“If successful, ICE Pact will serve as a model for how government procurement programs for military vessels can act as an important tool of industrial policy to help U.S. shipyards sell vessels to a wider array of customers,” the report concludes.

U.S. shipyards face a formidable challenge to revitalize American shipbuilding and seapower in a world increasingly dominated by Chinese shipbuilders. Shipyards in China accounted for 75 percent of new commercial ship orders in 2024.

A key headwind for U.S. builders are the complex acquisition and contracting rules combined with the lack of long-term funding stability. The ICE Pact, short for Icebreaker Collaboration Effort, between the U.S., Canada, and Finland looks to combine the strengths and capabilities of their respective shipyards.

“The ICE Pact is the start of a procurement-to-production on-ramp that will help bend downwards the cost of building ships in America,” says William Henagan, one of the report’s authors and technical advisor at the Wilson Center’s Polar Institute. 

Polar icebreakers can help overcome American shipbuilding inertia, according to the report. Apart from the fact that the U.S. is in dire need of a dozen or more heavy and medium icebreakers, the vessels’ high-tech and complex nature represents an opportunity to rebuilding American shipbuilding competitiveness in high quality vessels, rather than attempting to compete with China on low-tech, low-value vessels. 

Thus far procurement and lead-up to construction of the Polar Security Cutter, as the Coast Guard’s new heavy icebreaker is called, has been anything but smooth, with more than half a decade passing from contract signing to the first steel being cut.

But a clear signal from the U.S. government for the procurement of a fleet of icebreakers in the present can help put American shipyards in a position to participate in the market for a growing global demand of icebreakers – estimated between 70-90 – in the future. And in the medium-term that new expertise could translate to competing for international military and commercial dual-purpose vessels. 

President Trump recently stated that the U.S. will be looking to order 40 big icebreakers for the Coast Guard. Even a firm commitment and funding for a fraction of this lofty goal would send a key signal.

“Sustained U.S. government focus on the production of vessels like icebreakers, undersea construction vessels, unmanned underwater vehicles, and undersea cable and repair ships remains the clearest route to putting near-term ‘points on-the-board,” the Wilson Center report highlights.

“The best tool we have today to strengthen the shipbuilding industrial base in America is procurement, but we also need new government investment, adjustment to trade policy, and changes in labor policy. We need to force military service branches to think about industrial policy — not just following bureaucratic procedures to put warships on the water,” Henagan concludes.

Tags:

arctic
China
icebreakers
polar security cutter

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Gerald R. Ford carrier group underway
Defense

US Navy Shipbuilding Called Too Slow and Costly as Trump Vows Change

The US Navy keeps falling short in shipbuilding, with costs too high and deliveries too slow, the service’s acting acquisition chief said in written testimony submitted for a House hearing on Tuesday.

March 11, 2025
Total Views: 4645
An illustration of the Polar Max icebreaker to be constructed by Davie
Shipbuilding

Canada Awards Dual Polar Icebreaker Contracts as Arctic Competition Heats Up

Canada has awarded contracts to two shipyards for the construction of new polar icebreakers, part of a strategic move to enhance its Arctic capabilities. Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding on Saturday announced...

March 10, 2025
Total Views: 1263
An illustration of the Polar Max icebreaker to be constructed by Davie
Defense

Canada Awards Polar Icebreaker Contract to Davie Shipbuilding Amid Arctic Strategic Push

Davie Shipbuilding, the Quebec-based shipbuilder, has secured a CAD $3.25 billion contract from the Government of Canada to construct a new polar icebreaker, with delivery expected by 2030. The project,...

March 9, 2025
Total Views: 2293
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,903 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.