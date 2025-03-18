China Halts US LNG Imports as Trade War Reroutes Deliveries

By Stephen Stapczynski

Mar 18, 2025 (Bloomberg) –China hasn’t imported liquefied natural gas from the US for 40 days, the longest gap in almost two years, as traders are forced to divert shipments elsewhere to avoid Beijing’s tariffs on the super-chilled fuel.

The barren streak is the most extended since June 2023, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. There currently aren’t any US shipments en route to China either, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler, an analytics firm.

The trade war provoked by the Trump administration is threatening to decouple the world’s biggest LNG seller and buyer. Beijing slapped a 15% tariff on US LNG shipments from Feb. 10 in retaliation for blanket American levies on Chinese exports.

In response, Chinese gas buyers with long-term commitments to US projects are reselling those shipments to Europe, according to traders. Firms in China are also reluctant to sign new deals with US facilities, and are looking to procure supply from Asia-Pacific or the Middle East instead.

China Resources Gas International on Monday agreed to buy LNG from Australia’s Woodside Energy Group Ltd. from 2027 for 15 years. It’s the first term-supply deal involving Chinese and Australian companies in years, and follows improved ties between Canberra and Beijing after trade relations hit a nadir at the start of the decade.

China is also boosting its energy security by focusing on producing more gas at home, which will help to curb import growth. Output has been steadily rising, and notched a 3.7% year-on-year increase in the first two months of 2025. At the same time, cheaper alternatives, from coal to renewables to gas piped overland from Russia, are taking the edge off Chinese demand for seaborne gas.

The last trade war under the first Trump presidency brought US LNG sales to China to a halt. Since resuming in 2020, Chinese imports of American gas have risen dramatically to average over 400,000 tons a month.

In January, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said LNG should be used as leverage in a new round of trade negotiations. China isn’t among the countries playing ball, though, which bodes ill for US developers trying to secure contracts to kick-start new projects.

On the Wire

China’s action plan to revive consumption follows up on a pledge to deliver stronger steps to lift demand — and it’s a good start, said Bloomberg Economics. Copper rose to a five-month high.

Donald Trump wants to keep Chinese carmakers out of the US, but that won’t stop them from taking over the rest of the world. BYD Co. unveiled a new system for electric cars that the Chinese automaker says will allow them to charge almost as fast as it takes a regular car to refuel.

China’s government has renewed export registrations for some US meat plants whose eligibility was set to lapse, raising hopes that shipments won’t be disrupted.

China will help increase capacity at two solar projects in Kuwait, further boosting ties after the two countries agreed to develop a long-delayed strategic port.

Global CEOs including Qualcomm Inc.’s Cristiano Amon and Saudi Aramco’s Amin Nasser will travel to Beijing for an annual gathering of top executives, people familiar with the matter say, with some expected to meet President Xi Jinping and other top leaders. Xi, meanwhile, will soon visit Washington, according to President Trump.

This Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Tuesday, March 18:

China’s 2nd batch of Jan.-Feb. trade data Grains, sugar, cotton, rubber, palm oil, pork & beef imports Oil products imports & exports breakdown; LNG & pipeline gas imports Bauxite, steel and aluminum imports; rare-earth product, alumina and copper exports

S&P Global webcast on China’s power demand through 2030, 15:00

Wednesday, March 19:

China’s Jan.-Feb. output data for base metals and oil products

CSIA’s weekly polysilicon price assessment

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

EARNINGS: Power Assets, HK & China Gas, CK Infrastructure

Thursday, March 20:

China’s tariffs on Canadian agricultural goods come into effect

China sets monthly loan prime rates, 09:00

China’s 3rd batch of Jan.-Feb. trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commodities

BNEF summit in Beijing

CSIA’s weekly solar wafer price assessment

Friday, March 21:

China’s weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

EARNINGS: Zijin Mining, CMOC, Cosco Shipping, Shenhua, China Coal

Saturday, March 22

High-quality steel development forum in Beijing

Sunday, March 23

China Development Forum in Beijing, day 1

EARNINGS: Sinopec

