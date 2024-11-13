‘USS Harry S. Truman’ Sails Into Arctic During Drills with Norway to Counter Growing Russian Influence

A U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier is operating in the Arctic for only the third time since the end of the Cold War. The USS Harry S. Truman strike group is conducting extended exercises with Norway and other NATO allies inside the Arctic Circle. The forces are sailing in Norway’s Vestfjorden near the Lofoten archipelago.
“NATO might not have an Arctic Strategy, but the repeat appearance of a U.S. aircraft carrier taking part in training exercise above the Arctic Circle certainly points to a deepened commitment to North Atlantic security for the alliance,” says Elizabeth Buchanan, a polar geopolitics expert at Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
The presence of a U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier in the Arctic remains a rare sight. In 1991 USS America operated in the region during NATO exercise North Star. It took almost thirty years for the next visit.
USS Harry S. Truman participated in NATO exercise Trident Juncture in 2019 followed by USS Gerald Ford last summer. Three visits by American aircraft carriers over the course of five years speak to the heightened tension in the region.
Buchanan notes that the aircraft carrier is unlikely to sail into the Barents Sea closer to Russia. “It is doubtful the West is going to poke the Russian bear by following this course.”
The Nordic exercise began last month with maneuvers further south in the Norwegian Sea and a highly visible visit by the aircraft carrier to Norway’s capital of Oslo. At the time it was unclear if the drills would move further north into Arctic waters. The current exercise includes Norwegian frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen, as well as Italian and Danish frigates Carabiniere and HDMS Vædderen. British aircraft carrier HMS Prince Wales also participated.
“The presence is an important signal for the close bilateral relationship and increases the credibility of collective defense and deterrence,” said Vice Admiral Rune Andersen, Chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters (NJHQ).
“The visit shows that NATO is ready to defend itself, and that we stand together in this. The current security situation will not pass quickly, so we must get used to higher military activity almost continuously.”
“The fact that they are working together in the Arctic has our attention,” Michael Sfraga, the United States’ first ambassador-at-large for Arctic affairs told Reuters. “We are being both vigilant and diligent about this. We’re watching very closely this evolution of their activity.”
“Washington finds itself in a perplexing position right now – weak in the North American Arctic capability context, to the point they are caught by surprise with Chinese Coast Guard vessels (in partnership with Russia) operating off the coast of Alaska, but projecting strength in the European Arctic,” Buchanan explains.
Two U.S. Navy destroyers successfully fended off a significant multi-pronged attack while navigating the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait on Monday. Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the incident on Tuesday,...
China is stepping up pressure on the Philippines to concede its sovereign rights in the South China Sea, Manila's Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said on Tuesday after meeting his Australian counterpart in Canberra.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.