gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,240 members that receive our newsletter.

ILA picketers wearing orange safety shirts and carrying ILA signs with port cranes in the background

Port workers from the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) participate in a strike in the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S., October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Dockworkers Dig In: ILA Breaks Off Talks with USMX, Threatening January Port Chaos

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 529
November 13, 2024

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) has halted talks with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) over disputes about port automation, raising the possibility of renewed strikes at U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports in January.

According to the ILA, the breakdown in negotiations occurred when USMX proposed the introduction of semi-automated equipment at ILA ports, a move vehemently opposed by the union. The ILA views this proposal as a direct threat to job security, with union representatives stating, “The ILA’s resolve remains strong not to surrender any ILA jobs.”

USMX pushed back against ILA’s claim that unresolved technology demands would lead to job losses.

“While we had positive progress on a number of issues, we were unable to make significant progress on our discussions that focused on a range of technology issues. Unfortunately, the ILA is insisting on an agreement that would move our industry backward by restricting future use of technology that has existed in some of our ports for nearly two decades making it impossible to evolve to meet the nation’s future supply chain demands,” the USMX said.

This impasse follows a tentative agreement reached in early October, which ended a three-day strike across Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. That agreement, which included a substantial wage increase of approximately 62% for workers, extended the Master Contract until January 15, 2025. However, the current disagreement over automation threatens to unravel this progress.

The ILA’s stance against automation is rooted in concerns about job preservation. Union officials argue that USMX’s push for automation exposes “their ultimate goal of wanting to eliminate as many ILA jobs as possible, and replace our ILA longshore workers with robotic equipment.”

“The USMX has been clear that we are not seeking technology that would eliminate jobs,” the USMX said in its response. “What we need is continued modernization that is essential to improve worker safety, increase efficiency in a way that protects and grows jobs, keeps supply chains strong, and increases capacity that will financially benefit American businesses and workers alike.”

The situation is further complicated by the looming January 15 strike deadline, which coincides with an expected surge in imports ahead of the incoming Trump Administration and planned tariffs, as well as the Lunar New Year. This timing could potentially lead to increased shipping rates and significant disruptions in the supply chain.

Adding to the tension, President Biden has indicated that he will not invoke the Taft-Hartley Act to force dockworkers back to work in the event of a strike, leaving any resolution squarely in the hands of the negotiating parties.

As the situation unfolds, both sides appear to be at an impasse. The ILA remains hopeful that USMX will reconsider its position and resume negotiations. However, with automation being a key point of contention, finding common ground may prove challenging.

The maritime industry and global trade partners will be closely watching these developments, as any prolonged disruption at major U.S. ports could have far-reaching consequences for international commerce and supply chains.

Tags:

East and Gulf Coast Labor Talks

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

As Hong Kong Convention Looms, BIMCO Unites Industry for Safer Ship Recycling
Shipping

As Hong Kong Convention Looms, BIMCO Unites Industry for Safer Ship Recycling

BIMCO, a leading shipping industry association, has launched a Ship Recycling Alliance to accelerate the implementation of safe and environmentally sound practices in the maritime sector. The initiative comes in...

43 mins ago
Total Views: 94
The tug Bu Tinah has set a Guinness World Record for the world's most-powerful electric tug
Shipping

Electric Tug Achieves Guinness World Record

Damen Shipyards Group and SAFEEN Group, a division of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, have set a new Guinness World Records title for the Most Powerful Electric Tugboat....

1 hour ago
Total Views: 157
Re-Appearing Dark Fleet Vessel Underlines Zombie Ship Challenge
Shipping

Re-Appearing Dark Fleet Vessel Underlines Zombie Ship Challenge

After a dark-fleet ship exploded off the coast of Malaysia in May last year, its scorched wreck was sent to an Indonesian scrapyard. Then, last month, its transponder signal went live once again.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 504
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,240 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.