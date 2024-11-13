Electric Tug Achieves Guinness World Record

Damen Shipyards Group and SAFEEN Group, a division of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, have set a new Guinness World Records title for the Most Powerful Electric Tugboat.
The record-setting vessel, named Bu Tinah, is a Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 that demonstrated an unprecedented average high peak pull of 78.2 tonnes.
The Bu Tinah, delivered earlier this year, holds the distinction of being the first fully electric tug to operate in the Middle East. The record-breaking performance took place at Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group’s flagship facility, and was announced during ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event.
The timing of the achievement aligns with the growing emphasis on energy transition within the maritime sector. The RSD-E Tug 2513’s design prioritizes sustainability, offering zero emissions from tank to wake and playing a crucial role in reducing the industry’s environmental footprint.
“This Guinness World Record™ achievement demonstrates that the transition to alternative energy does not come at the cost of performance,” said Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster. He also highlighted the vessel’s dual benefits of improving operational sustainability and cost efficiency through fuel savings.
The RSD-E Tug 2513 builds upon the efficient design of its diesel-powered predecessor, showcasing the potential of fully electric propulsion in maritime operations. Its impressive capabilities include the ability to perform a minimum of two towage operations on a single charge, with a rapid recharging time of just two hours.
To facilitate the adoption of this cutting-edge technology, Damen Financial Services (DFS) provided a lease agreement to support SAFEEN Group’s acquisition of the vessel. This financial service is part of Damen’s broader strategy to promote wider access to efficient, environmentally conscious solutions, aligning with their goal of becoming the most sustainable maritime solutions provider.
