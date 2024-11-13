As Hong Kong Convention Looms, BIMCO Unites Industry for Safer Ship Recycling

BIMCO, a leading shipping industry association, has launched a Ship Recycling Alliance to accelerate the implementation of safe and environmentally sound practices in the maritime sector.

The initiative comes in anticipation of the upcoming enforcement of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC). The primary objective of the Hong Kong Convention is to ensure that ships, when being recycled at the end of their operational lives, do not pose unnecessary risks to human health, safety, and the environment.

The HKC takes a comprehensive “cradle to grave” approach, addressing all environmental and safety aspects of ship recycling. This includes the responsible management and disposal of associated waste in a safe and environmentally sound manner. The Convention also assigns specific responsibilities and obligations to various stakeholders, such as shipowners, shipbuilding yards, ship recycling facilities, flag States, port States, and recycling States.

With the HKC set to enter into force in June 2025, industry estimates suggest that over 15,000 ships will be recycled in the next decade, underscoring the urgent need for compliant recycling facilities, especially in major recycling nations such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

“To succeed in having our ships recycled responsibly and safely for people and the environment, we need all stakeholders to engage and step up pace. The Ship Recycling Alliance will connect stakeholders, advise regulators and create awareness among the public,” said David Loosley, BIMCO’s Secretary General & CEO.

The alliance’s scope extends beyond mere industry coordination. It will play a crucial role in liaising with key international bodies, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Secretariat of the Basel Convention (BC). This collaboration aims to clarify legal aspects of the interaction between these conventions and support the implementation of waste management requirements in the ship recycling process.

“It is high time for an initiative like the Ship Recycling Alliance to be launched and put to work. We need an alliance that can formulate and represent the views of the international ship recycling industry and connect that with all other stakeholders involved,” said Dr. Nikos Mikelis, Chairperson of the alliance and non-Executive Director of GMS.

The founding members of the alliance represent a diverse cross-section of the industry, including ship recycling associations from Bangladesh, Turkey, Pakistan, and India, as well as global cash buyers and ship recycling service companies, ensuring that the alliance can effectively address the complex challenges facing the ship recycling industry.

With the HKC’s imminent enforcement and the growing focus on environmental sustainability, this alliance marks a significant step towards a safer, cleaner, and more responsible maritime industry.