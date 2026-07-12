U.S. Launches Third Round of Strikes on Iran After Containership Attack in Strait of Hormuz

The United States launched a third round of military strikes against Iran on Saturday after a Cyprus-flagged container ship was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating the collapse of last month’s U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding that had briefly restored commercial shipping through the strategic waterway.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said strikes began at 7:15 p.m. ET after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, leaving one civilian crew member missing and the vessel disabled by an engine room fire.

According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces struck approximately 140 Iranian military targets using land- and sea-based aircraft, drones and naval vessels. Targets included missile and drone launch sites, naval assets, ammunition depots, communications networks and coastal surveillance systems.

The latest operation follows two earlier rounds of strikes this week. CENTCOM said it has now struck more than 300 Iranian military targets over three nights in an effort to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.

“The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The attack on the GFS Galaxy closely matches an earlier report issued by UKMTO, which said an unidentified projectile struck the stern of a container ship about 9 nautical miles east of Oman, igniting a fire in the engine room. The crew abandoned ship into a lifeboat and were later rescued by local authorities, while one crewmember remains missing.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) included the incident in its latest advisory and said commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains at reduced levels amid continued operator caution.

CENTCOM also pushed back against Iranian claims over the waterway, emphasizing that freedom of navigation remains intact.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway,” the command said. “Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing.”

According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces have facilitated the safe transit of more than 800 commercial vessels carrying roughly 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz since early May.

The latest escalation follows a week of mounting attacks on commercial shipping. Earlier last week, U.S. forces launched strikes against more than 80 Iranian military targets after attacks on the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged tanker Wedyan, and the Liberia-flagged Cyprus Prosperity. Washington has since revoked the temporary sanctions relief granted under the June memorandum of understanding, while President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire agreement effectively over.

The maritime security picture remains highly volatile. In its latest advisory issued Sunday, JMIC maintained a SEVERE threat level for the Strait of Hormuz, citing seven Iranian attacks since June 12, persistent navigation interference, continued IRGC hailing of merchant vessels and ongoing mine hazards near the traffic separation scheme. Commercial traffic remains well below normal levels despite continued U.S.-assisted transits.

The renewed strikes further undermine hopes that the June memorandum would restore stability to one of the world’s most important energy shipping corridors, where roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption normally passes. Shipping companies continue to weigh the risks of transiting the strait as military operations intensify and insurers warn of elevated war-risk premiums.