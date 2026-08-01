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View of Bab el-Mandeb strait

Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, April 2, 2026. REUTERS

Yemen’s Houthis Deny Plans To Impose Fees On Ships Sailing Through Red Sea

Reuters
Total Views: 139
August 1, 2026
Reuters

Aug 1 (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthi-run maritime coordination body denied on Saturday that it planned to impose fees on commercial ships transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait, saying no such decision had been taken and that passage through the strategic waterway remained free. 

The statement follows a Reuters report on Wednesday, citing regional sources, that the Iran-aligned Houthis were considering imposing fees on ships sailing through the southern Red Sea, a week after declaring a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia. 

The sources in the Reuters report had said the proposal on fees was discussed with Iranian officials during a visit to Tehran by Houthi officials in July, although no timeframe for implementation had been decided. 

The Houthi-run Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) said its “safe transit service was a voluntary and cost-free service.” 

“The HOCC categorically confirms that any individual or entity requesting the payment of money in exchange for transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait does not represent the Republic of Yemen or HOCC in any capacity whatsoever,” it said in a statement. 

“The HOCC urges shipping companies not to make any payments or provide any information to unauthorized individuals or entities,” it said. 

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

Tags:

bab el-Mandeb
houthi group
Iran conflict
red sea

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