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GasLog LNG Carrier Damaged Exiting Hormuz as UKMTO Reports Two New Attacks

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 225
August 1, 2026

A GasLog-operated LNG carrier sustained damage while exiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday as maritime security authorities reported two separate security incidents near the strategic waterway, highlighting the continued risks facing commercial shipping in the region.

GasLog confirmed that its LNG carrier GasLog Shanghai was involved in an incident on July 31 while departing the Strait of Hormuz.

“Everyone onboard is safe and accounted for and the vessel is stable,” the company said in a statement.

GasLog said it immediately activated its emergency response plan, notified the relevant authorities, and is assessing the vessel’s condition while prioritizing the safety of its crew.

The company did not disclose the nature or extent of the damage.

The statement came hours after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued two separate attack warnings in the Strait of Hormuz near the U.S.-coordinated Omani route.

The most serious incident occurred about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, where the company security officer of a tanker reported the vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile, causing damage to its engine room. The vessel was reported to be not under command following the strike. No casualties or pollution were reported, and regional coast guard authorities were notified.

In a separate incident approximately one hour earlier, another tanker transiting 21 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, reported observing a large splash and explosion in close proximity to the vessel. The master reported no damage to the ship.

Authorities are investigating both incidents.

It was not immediately clear whether the GasLog Shanghai incident is connected to either of the UKMTO reports.

GasLog Shanghai is a 155,000 cbm LNG carrier built in 2013 and on bareboat charter to GasLog.

Tags:

gaslog
gaslog shanghai
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

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