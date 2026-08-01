Civilian Vessel Sinks In Black Sea After Ukrainian Drone Attack

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Two Ukrainian drones hit and sank a civilian vessel owned by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company’s head, Alexei Likhachev, said in a statement on Saturday.

All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ship, which was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials, Likhachev added.

“Such an attack can only be described as piracy and maritime robbery,” he said.

Writing on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike.

Grateful to Ukrainian warriors who are bringing the war back to Russia and responding to its attacks against life. Our targets are consistently defined facilities that sustain the war effort.



Middle strikes were carried out overnight, with successful hits in the Black Sea and… pic.twitter.com/B4q8HMVl0j — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) August 1, 2026

“A sanctioned Russian container ship, Yanina, sailing under the Russian flag and with a capacity of more than 100,000 tons, was also struck. Thanks to the precision of our Defense Forces, it was sent to the bottom,” he said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on ships that they say are aiding the other side’s war effort.

Read Also: Shipping Industry Urges Protection for Civilian Seafarers as Global Maritime Threats Escalate

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)

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This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.