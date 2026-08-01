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Ukraine’s UAVs hit targets at a location given as Black Sea

Ukraine’s UAVs hit targets at a location given as Black Sea, in a screengrab taken from a handout video released July 17, 2026. Commander of Unmanned Aerial Systems Force/Handout via REUTERS

Civilian Vessel Sinks In Black Sea After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Reuters
Total Views: 110
August 1, 2026
Reuters

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Two Ukrainian drones hit and sank a civilian vessel owned by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company’s head, Alexei Likhachev, said in a statement on Saturday.

All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ship, which was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials, Likhachev added.

“Such an attack can only be described as piracy and maritime robbery,” he said.

Writing on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike.

“A sanctioned Russian container ship, Yanina, sailing under the Russian flag and with a capacity of more than 100,000 tons, was also struck. Thanks to the precision of our Defense Forces, it was sent to the bottom,” he said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on ships that they say are aiding the other side’s war effort.

Read Also: Shipping Industry Urges Protection for Civilian Seafarers as Global Maritime Threats Escalate

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026. 

Tags:

black sea
drone attack
drone strikes
sinking
Ukraine War

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